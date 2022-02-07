Kourtney Kardashian has been slammed as a “bad mom” for having diamonds and jewels glued to her TEETH while flaunting her flashy new grill.

As Kourtney Kardashian sparks pregnancy rumors, her Kardashian siblings have been chastised for spoiling their children and flaunting their wealth.

“A really good week,” Kourtney, 42, captioned a photo dump she shared on Instagram.

Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker snuggling in a mirror selfie, and her daughter Penelope lounging in her luxurious bedroom with a (dollar)1.5K Hermes blanket were among the random snaps.

Although it was a photo of Kourtney’s pearly whites encrusted with diamonds and jewels that shocked fans the most.

“Tell me you didn’t ruin your teeth,” one shocked user said.

“It’s too bad to see those silver crowns,” a second Instagram user said.

“Those teeth aren’t going to be the same ever again.”

“You ruined your teeth,” a user simply told the celebrity.

“Right now she is so trashy-looking,” said a third.

I just hope Scott is close by to check on the kids because she’s lost it.”

Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, are Kourtney’s children with ex-baby daddy Scott Disick.

Kourtney also showed off Penelope’s luxurious single king-sized room in the same photo dump.

The minimalist-style room included white silk sheets, a neon “love me” sign, and even a tiny avocado pillow, in addition to the (dollar)1.5K Hermes blanket.

The nine-year-old was on her king bed, wearing a face mask and a head towel, and playing with her iPhone.

“Penelope is a mood,” wrote a fan in the comments.

“P is an unbothered queen,” said another.

Penelope was also recently spoiled by Kourtney, who dyed her hair red, dressed her in a strapless designer gown, and wore her in a (dollar)1.8K Gucci coat.

Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her daughter Chicago and niece Stormi wrapped in a (dollar)640 Louis Vuitton towel.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, has come under fire for allegedly selling her daughter True’s old clothes for exorbitant prices.

Mickey Mouse kids t-shirts cost (dollar)75, a pair of used pink Gucci velcro tennis shoes cost (dollar)250, and a pair of Fendi jeans cost (dollar)495.

Kourtney has sparked rumors that she and Travis are expecting their fourth child.

Kourtney Kardashian hid her stomach when she went to Nobu with Travis and their kids last week.

The couple went out on a date with their kids…

