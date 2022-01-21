Kourtney Kardashian is enraged that her family’s drama is ‘overshadowing’ her wedding to Travis Barker.

The Sun can exclusively reveal that KOURTNEY Kardashian is “furious” that her family’s drama is “overshadowing” her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Travis Barker.

Travis, 46, of Blink 182, proposed to his girlfriend in October during a romantic trip to the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California.

While Kourtney, 42, should be looking forward to marrying the rocker in late spring, a source told The Sun that her family’s ongoing drama has “overshadowed” their plans, making the star unhappy.

“Kourt is enraged that the latest family drama is overshadowing the wedding planning,” an insider told The Sun.

“For her, the wedding is the most important event of her life, and she felt it should be all about her for a change.”

“However, it’s usually overshadowed by everyone else’s drama.”

The Hulu show was supposed to cover all of the planning, but it’s now back to the Kim storyline, as it always is.”

According to the source, Kourtney wanted to reveal her wedding plans after her younger sister Kylie gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott.

The Poosh founder’s plans, however, have been pushed aside, according to the source, with the focus now being on Kim’s romance with Pete Davidson and Khloé’s heartbreak following Tristan Thompson’s child with another woman.

“The wedding plan was to wait until Kylie had the baby, so they were planning for a late spring date as that’s a good time, but they had to leave enough room so as not to put it too close to Kim’s wedding anniversary date,” the insider continued.

“It’s a nightmare for Kourt; all she wants is for something to be about her once in a while.”

She’s been waiting for this moment for a long time, and she wants it to be memorable.”

“Right now, no one in the family seems to be interested in her wedding plans – her sisters appear to be preoccupied,” she continues.

“The focus has shifted back to Kim and her Kanye drama, as well as Khloe’s dating woes and Kylie’s baby.”

The representative for Kourtney Kardashian has been contacted by The Sun for comment.

Since kissing during the Aladdin skit on Saturday Night Live in October 2021, Kim, 41, has been dating Pete, 28.

Last February, the actress announced her divorce from rapper Kanye West, with whom she had been co-parenting their four children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

Despite dating actress Julia Fox, Kanye threatened in a new diss track to “kick Pete’s a**.”

Khloé has, on the other hand,

