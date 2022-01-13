Kourtney Kardashian, Jessica Alba, and Other Gluten-Free Celebrities

It’s not unusual to hear about celebrities’ dietary restrictions on a regular basis.

Many celebrities have found that adhering to a gluten-free lifestyle is both beneficial and necessary.

Gluten is a collection of proteins found in grains like wheat and rye.

Removing it from one’s diet can help with symptoms of celiac disease, which is an immune reaction to gluten consumption, as well as other medical conditions.

Kourtney Kardashian, for example, has previously discussed how she and her three children with ex Scott Disick — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — have eliminated gluten and dairy from their diets.

“I kept fighting with myself back and forth, like, why am I doing this diet? I’ve always felt fine when eating dairy and gluten before, but I do believe that we only have one life to live, and I’d like to live it feeling my best,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote in a 2016 blog post on her former app.

“When we stick to a gluten-free and dairy-free diet, I’ve noticed a significant improvement in my children’s behavior.”

Although the Poosh founder does not believe that “everyone needs to eat this way,” her family “had muscle testing done, which showed we all have sensitivities to corn, gluten, and dairy,” according to her.

Jessica Alba has a number of food allergies that have forced her to cut gluten from her diet.

She’s also made sure that her three children — Honor, Haven, and Hayes — and her husband, Cash Warren, eat the same way.

“I was allergic to almost everything, as well as anything containing seeds.”

“As a result, I’m very careful about what new foods I introduce to my kids’ diet,” she told Gluten Free and More in 2012.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that a lot of what I’m allergic to in foods is actually chemicals, preservatives, pesticides, nitrates, and sulfates.”

Chemicals are sprayed on fruits and vegetables, and I am allergic to them.”

“When I remove all of that from my diet and eat organic, I’m fine,” the founder of Honest Beauty added.

I also have to read the labels on the products that I purchase.

