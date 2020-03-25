Kourtney Kardashian Jokes She’s the “Homeschool PE Teacher” While Pushing Dog in Carriage

Class is in session!

On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian proved that she’s the coolest “homeschool PE teacher” in town with a hilarious Instagram post. Taken while walking her dog Honey, the mom of three can be seen leading the way as she pushes the family’s beloved Pomeranian in a chic doggy stroller.

“I’m the homeschool PE teacher,” she captioned the picture. Fully committing to her new role, Kourtney sported an oversized crewneck sweatshirt, tie-dye sweatpants and athletic sneakers. To complete the sporty look, she tied her signature brunette locks back in a high ponytail and donned tiny black sunglasses.



In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her children Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5, have been practicing social distancing to prevent spreading the virus. Last week, she shared an update with fans on how their little family has been doing with an adorable Instagram post featuring her youngest son.

“Yes we’re still in our pajamas from the night before and haven’t brushed our hair yet, but we’ve been busy with the important stuff like meditating, reading books, watching movies, baking, dancing around the kitchen, playing dress up, most importantly really slowing down and spending time together,” she wrote. “Reigny and I hope you are all taking care of yourselves and each other.”

Like Kourtney, her sister Kim Kardashian has also been doing her part by staying home. While sharing a throwback post with Khloe Kardashian, the KKW Beauty founder shared how her famous family is taking social distancing seriously during the pandemic.

“I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined,” Kim wrote to her fans. “It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s.” She added, “PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart”

Kylie Jenner also shared an update with fans, joking that her 2017 pregnancy prepared her for social distancing. “I’m on day 8,” she said via Instagram. “My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn’t leave the house for months. Towards the end of my pregnancy helicopters would fly over my house every day so I was scared to even go outside. But it was my choice to do that so I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books. I would do full spa days and take long baths.”