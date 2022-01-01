Kourtney Kardashian, Kailyn Lowry, Tori Spelling, Joy-Anna Duggar, and other celebrities share their 2022 New Year’s resolutions.

Take a look at some of the biggest names’ New Year’s resolutions.

In an Instagram post for her lifestyle brand Poosh, Kourtney, 42, revealed her goal for 2022.

“Make sustainability one of your 2022 resolutions with a few of our top recycling tips,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote alongside a photo of a kitchen.

“At the link in our bio, we’ll show you how you can help.”

Despite the fact that Kourtney did not mention wedding planning as a New Year’s resolution, the TV personality is expected to put a lot of effort into her upcoming wedding to Travis Barker, 46.

Kailyn, 29, of Teen Mom 2 fame, recently spoke with In Touch about her “biggest accomplishments” in 2021 and her plans for 2022.

Kailyn revealed that building her own home was a highlight of the previous year when asked.

“It’s definitely something I’ve always wanted to do but never got around to doing,” she said.

“So, 2021, I’m going to start building my house.”

Kailyn’s resolution for 2021 was “to not fight with anyone,” according to Kailyn.

“Definitely feel like I kept that with, um, my kids’ dads,” Kailyn admitted, admitting she has fought with her baby daddy’s in the past.

“Since I said that, I haven’t had any issues with the kids’ fathers,” she continued.

With a laugh, she said, “Can’t say I’ve stopped paying my attorneys.”

“Moving forward, I hope to work things out privately,” Kailyn said as she wrapped up the discussion.

Kailyn stated that she has ambitions for both her dating and professional lives in the year 2022.

She revealed that one of her four sons is launching a wallpaper line, as well as a book and new podcast-related projects for herself.

Kailyn and her sons will also be relocating to Delaware at the start of the year.

In their new home, the Teen Mom 2 star also expressed her desire to start new traditions with her sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed.

Tori, 48, shared her New Year’s resolution with her Instagram followers on Tuesday.

“My New Year’s resolution?” she wrote alongside photos from the set of MTV’s Messyness.

“We should all be proud of our messes.”

Tori shared her goal on Instagram while still dealing with marital issues with her 55-year-old husband Dean McDermott.

