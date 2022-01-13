Kourtney Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Others Receive “Embarrassing” DMs from Brie and Nikki Bella

On E!’s Down in the DMs, the Bella Twins were open about slipping into the DMs of celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, and others.

Keep an eye out!

Even the Bella Twins aren’t immune to the allure of the DM slide.

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella both revealed they’ve slid into the DMs of several A-Listers during E!’s latest episode of Down in the DMs.

Take one of the Kardashians as an example.

“I can’t believe I’m going to tell this story,” Nikki said in the exclusive episode, admitting it’s “embarrassing” to think about.

“So, I did feel like there was a time when Kourtney Kardashian was going through a rough patch.”

Do you recall how everyone was against Kourtney?

“I don’t even watch their show but there’s a few things I saw, I’m like, I think she might be really affected,” Nikki said, seemingly referring to Kourtney and her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian’s rough patch on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which was sparked by the latter two criticizing Kourtney’s work ethic.

As a result, Nikki contacted Poosh’s founder.

The DM began by saying, “Hey.”

“I believe you are going through a difficult time, and I want you to know that I am thinking of you!”

Regrettably, the act went unnoticed.

“If she saw it, she probably thought to herself, ‘Who the eff is this girl?'” Nikki joked.

Brie had a similar story to tell, revealing that she had once DM’d Leonardo DiCaprio on Instagram.

“Our close friends Carlo Mondavi and his fiancé Gio founded this electric tractor company, and what they want to do for the environment is incredible,” the Total Bellas actress explained.

Knowing how serious Leo is about combating climate change, she decided to tell him everything she knew.

“Not only for the environment, but especially for farming,” the message stated.

Brie recalled, “I thought that would’ve really got him.”

It didn’t work for a while.

So, Leo, if you’re reading this, please DM me back!”

The Bella Twins, on the other hand, aren’t always put on’read.’

Brie and Snooki became friends after exchanging Instagram messages.

“I had no idea she was a huge wrestling fan,” Brie explained.

“And her children!”

Brie and Nikki are both former WWE wrestlers…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Brie and Nikki Bella Reveal “Embarrassing” DMs to Kourtney Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and More