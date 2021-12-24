Kourtney Kardashian looks stunning in a sheer white top, while her daughter Penelope, 9, wears a $1.8K Gucci coat to a Christmas Eve party.

Kourtney Kardashian looks stunning in a sheer white top, while Penelope Kardashian, 9, wears a $1.8K Gucci coat to a Christmas Eve bash.

KOURTNEY Kardashian looked stunning in a sheer white top, while her 9-year-old daughter Penelope wore a (dollar)1.8K Gucci coat to their Christmas Eve bash.

In a new Instagram post, the 42-year-old flaunted their outfits.

Kourtney and Penelope posed in front of a large mirror while modeling their outfits in new Instagram photos shared on Thursday.

Kourtney wore a long white coat with a sheer top, high waisted pants, and white heels.

Penelope was dressed to the nines in a $1,787 Gucci monogram print jacket.

The jacket was worn with a white crop top, lace pants, and gold flats by the nine-year-old.

“pandkourt,” Kourtney captioned the photos.

In addition to Penelope, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has two sons with ex Scott Disick, Mason, 12, and Reign, 6.

As she prepares to attend Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party, the mother of three shared the new photos.

The Kardashians throw lavish Christmas parties every year.

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s new romantic interest, will be at the Christmas Eve bash.

Meanwhile, Kanye West, the SKIMS mogul’s ex-husband, is on the guest list for the party.

Each year, a number of celebrities, including Sia and Jennifer Lopez, have attended the party.

Kim spent (dollar)1.3 million on a Winter Wonderland-themed party in 2018, which featured a John Legend performance.

Travis Barker, Kourtney’s 46-year-old fiance, will accompany her to the party.

For months, the couple has teased their sex life on social media.

While fans have pleaded with the couple to stop sharing intimate photos, they never miss an opportunity to flaunt their affection.

Travis recently shared a photo of himself holding Kourtney’s foot to his mouth on Instagram.

“All I want for Christmas,” the drummer captioned the photo.

“You’ve been extra good,” the former E! reality star wrote in the comments.

Prior to the post, the couple had been slammed after it was revealed that on Travis’ 46th birthday, Kourtney gave him a lap dance in front of his friends.

At Simon Huck’s wedding, the KUWTK alum was called “embarrassing” for straddling Travis and “half-twerking” on him.

In front of Penelope, Kourtney was also chastised for kissing Travis.

Kourtney and Travis have been sharing sweet photos when they aren’t posting sexy photos.

Travis recently flaunted a tattoo she gave him, as well as a touching note she wrote for him.