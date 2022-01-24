Kourtney Kardashian looks stunning in a vintage Thierry Mugler silk slip dress as she mourns the designer’s death at the age of 73.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN looked stunning in a vintage Thierry Mugler silk slip dress in tribute to the late designer, who died unexpectedly at the age of 73.

Celebrities and fans have continued to pay tribute to the fashion icon on social media since his death on Sunday.

On her Instagram Stories, Kourtney, 42, shared a new photo of herself wearing a piece by the legendary designer.

The model flaunted a stunning plum low-cut gown that fit her petite frame perfectly.

As she posed for the photo, she stood in front of the mantle, her short hair parted down the middle.

A Christmas tree, left over from her holiday celebrations, stood in the background.

She also posted a photo to the platform of herself in the same outfit before she went full glam.

The star bared her fresh face with half of her hair pulled up into a messy bun in the candid photo, which gave a first look at the stunning form-fitting gown.

“Vintage Mugler,” she simply captioned the photo, a nod to the French designer.

This is Kourtney’s third social media tribute since the fashion mogul’s untimely death over the weekend.

The reality star shared a styled photo of herself wearing a cleavage-baring top with her sister Kim, 41, who matched her black ensemble, and Khloe, 37, who wore a crisp white suit, after hearing the news.

Kris Jenner, 66, looked stunning in a black skirt that split at the top of her thigh, while Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 24, sat on her shoulders in corsets and high heels.

“All in Mugler,” Kourtney captioned the photo, followed by a broken heart emoji.

The designer’s official Instagram account was updated with the news of his death.

“(hashtag)RIP We are devastated to announce Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler’s passing on Sunday January 23rd 2022,” the caption read.

“May the soul of his departed soul rest in peace.”

In addition to English, the message is available in French.

The cause of death has yet to be identified.

Thierry has dressed a slew of celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, music, and more, including Lady Gaga, David Bowie, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Rihanna, George Michael, Cardi B, and a slew of others.

In the 1970s, he began designing and in 1973, he launched his first personal collection, Café de Paris.

In the 1980s, Thierry’s main focus was on his men’s fashion line.

In 1992, he finished his first haute couture collection.

In the early 2000s, he left the fashion industry to pursue other interests, but he returned in 2019 to design a Met Gala gown for a friend.