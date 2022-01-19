Kourtney Kardashian looks stunning in a zebra-print robe as fans speculate that she’s expecting Travis Barker’s baby.

Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with Travis Barker’s child, so she wears a zebra-print robe.

In a new Instagram photo, KOURTNEY Kardashian flaunted her slim figure by wearing only a zebra-print robe.

Fans believe she’s pregnant with Travis Barker’s child, so the simmering snap happened.

In a sweltering new photo, Kourtney, 42, revealed some skin and her trim stomach.

The reality star was seen getting her hair and makeup done in a zebra-print robe with seemingly nothing underneath in an Instagram Story on Wednesday.

Under the photo, Kourtney included a link to a POOSH article about dewy skin.

As she stared at the camera, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s svelte figure was on full display, and her jawline looked chiseled.

Some fans believe she’s expecting her fourth child based on the sultry candid photo.

Despite her new look, the TV personality, who married Travis, 46, in October, seemed to have dropped numerous hints that she might be expecting a baby.

On Saturday, Kourtney attended her niece’s Chicago and Stormi’s birthday party.

She was seen on Instagram Story smelling a variety of sweet treats, including cotton candy and colorful heart-shaped candies.

Because she was wearing a big winter jacket, her stomach was completely hidden.

On several occasions, the actress has opted for baggy clothing, and on a recent Disney trip, she wore baggy pink pants to hide her stomach.

On Saturday, Chicago turned four, and Stormi will turn four on February 1.

Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, wore a tight pink outfit to the party and flaunted her large baby bump, defying rumors that she had already given birth.

Kourtney kept sharing photos of a sequin avocado purse she had received earlier this month, according to one TikTok user.

JordynWoodKnow, a fan, pointed out that at 16 weeks, a baby is the size of an avocado.

On Monday, Kourtney confirmed the rumors by flaunting the bag on her Instagram Stories.

Only a few days prior, Kourtney fueled pregnancy rumors by paying tribute to a friend’s birthday.

In a throwback photo, the reality star was seen wearing a black swimsuit and holding two breast pumps to her chest.

Kourtney had posed in a SKIMS bodysuit with both hands on her stomach just hours before, as if she was pregnant.

Meanwhile, the star raised eyebrows last month when she showed off her kitchen closet, which was stuffed with her massive junk food collection.

She scanned the spacious pantry…

