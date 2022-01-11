Kourtney Kardashian made her reality TV debut 17 years ago on Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive, where she ran from snakes and rode horses.

While Kourtney is best known for her role on Keeping Up With the Kardashians alongside her famous family, she first appeared on the reality show Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive.

In 2005, E! aired a one-season reality show that followed the children of celebrities as they worked on a Colorado cattle ranch.

In a preview for the show, Kourtney was seen walking alongside her sister Kim, 41, and mother Kris Jenner, 66.

“I don’t spend any time outdoors,” Kourtney admitted in a confessional.

The outdoors irritates me.

“I have no idea why I’m leaving my nice house for three weeks to sleep in a tent and ride horses.”

The KUWTK star struggled to get up on a horse, walk through a field, and put on a studded belt with a large belt buckle in the following clips.

Kourtney appeared uneasy with her responsibilities on the ranch, as evidenced by one clip in which she teamed up with a fellow celebrity to lift a heavy bucket full of water.

Kourtney was seen hiding behind her co-stars when she spotted a snake, as well as applying makeup to one of her male co-stars’ faces.

“I just think you have to look cute when you’re riding or whatever you’re doing,” Kourtney said in a confessional after seeing a clip of her horseback riding.

“Even when we’re hanging out by the campfire,” the star added, wearing a cowboy hat and elaborate pink earrings.

It’s essential to have a cute outfit.”

Kourtney was seen horseback riding while watching other farm animals walk by in the Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive clip.

Fans flocked to the KUWTK Facebook page after the clip was shared to comment on how different Kourtney was.

“So funny how different she was,” one fan wrote.

“I feel like you’d never catch Kourtney say that these days,” another added.

“Kourt…u look normal,” chimed in a third.

Others, on the other hand, claimed that “she hasn’t aged.”

The E! show featured children of boxer George Foreman, bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno, actor Robert Blake, football player Mark Gastineau, former Yahoo! CEO Terry Semel, and others, in addition to Kourtney.

Filthy Rich: Cattle Ranch appeared to pave the way for Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, a new E! reality show.

The new series premieres on January 12 and follows eight celebrity children as they leave Hollywood to live and work…

