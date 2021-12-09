Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to Allegations of Plastic Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian has responded to an Instagram commenter who claimed she has had “a lot” of plastic surgery.

After the @popcultureangel fan account shared a number of photos of the famous reality family from earlier in the KUWTK days, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star ended up in the comment section.

“The Kardashians before they were ‘The Kardashians,'” the account captioned the gallery, prompting a slew of comments about the family’s various looks.

“The only one who didn’t change was Kourtney,” one user said, while another responded, “Kourtney got plenty of surgery! She just did it in an extremely natural way that still complimented her features rather than changing them.”

To begin, Botox, a nose job, and a butt shot or bbl.”

Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) shared this.

Despite not following the account, Kardashian noticed the comment and quickly corrected the person’s perception of her appearance.

“There’s no better compliment than a compliment that’s too good to be true, butt shot and Brazilian butt lift, um thanks.”

She wrote, “And you were only getting started.”

Comments By Celebs picked up on the conversation and shared it on their grid.

While some people praised Kardashian for speaking out about her body in the comments, others struggled to understand what the Poosh founder was really saying.

“Am I slow? Or is everyone else perplexed by her comment?” one user wondered, while another joked, “I had a stroke trying to read that.” Another concurred, “I’ve been staring at this for 5 minutes trying to understand it,” while another added, “It doesn’t make sense, but go off.”

Kardashian is no stranger to a social media retort, having recently responded to a fan who commented on a swimsuit photo, “Not to be that girl but… is that a pregnant belly?” The mother-of-three, who recently got engaged to Travis Barker, quickly responded, “Are we really going to do this every time I post a photo?”

When a commenter on Instagram asked, “Is there a baby in there?” in the comment section of an outfit shot in August, Kardashian responded simply, “I’m a woman with a BODY.”

