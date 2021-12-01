Kourtney Kardashian refuses to answer a fan’s question about whether she’s expecting a child.

Kourtney Kardashian has had enough of her fans’ pregnancy rumors.

The 42-year-old mother of three responded to a commenter who remarked on recent pool photos of her in a bikini.

“Not to be that girl, but is that a pregnant belly?” the comment read.

“Are we really going to do this every time I post a photo?” Kourtney asked (via Comments By Celebs).

Kourtney also showed some love in her steamy pool pictures, in addition to shutting down the haters.

She kissed her fiancé, Travis Barker, and took a sweet selfie with her daughter, Penelope, while wearing a purple Fendi X Skims collaboration two-piece.

“Life with you,” Kourtney captioned the photo with Travis, and he replied, “I couldn’t love you more.”

After first being romantically linked in January, the couple got engaged last month.

Prior to getting together, they had been friends and neighbors for years.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney has spoken out about the pregnancy rumors that have been swirling around her.

She talked about the topic with her friend and Poosh COO, Sarah Howard, during an Instagram Live in April 2020.

She was referring to a photo she posted at the time in which she was wearing underwear and an orange button-up dress that revealed her stomach.

“‘Are you pregnant? Baby No.’ came up in a lot of the comments.”

“4?” said the reality star, who has two sons, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as a daughter, Penelope, nine.

“I could’ve taken it personally… but I knew I didn’t appear pregnant.”

“I’m familiar with how my body looks when I’m pregnant.

She continued, “I’ve had three pregnancies.”

“Having curves is very feminine, and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it personally… Instead, I wrote back, ‘Oh, let’s put out the good blessings.’ Like, put out a good vibe.”

In August, Kourtney also wrote, “I’m a woman with a BODY,” in response to a comment that read, “SHE’S PREGNANT.”

Kourtney Kardashian snubs a fan who inquires about her pregnancy.

