Kourtney Kardashian Responds to a Commenter Who Asserts That She Has Undergone a Lot of Plastic Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian has had it with the public’s obsession with how her body looks or doesn’t look, and she’s fighting back once again.

The reality TV star defended herself on Instagram after a commenter suggested she not only had numerous plastic surgery procedures in the past, but that she was strategic about it.

In response to a throwback photo of the Kardashian sisters wearing bathing suits, one commenter said, “Only one who really didn’t change was Kourt.”

“Kourtney got plenty of surgery!” she said, “but she did it in an extremely natural way that still complimented her features rather than [changing]them. botox, nose job, some sort of butt shot or bbl just to start.”

“No better compliment than a too good to be true kind of compliment, butt shot and brazilian butt lift, um thanks and you were just getting started,” Kardashian, 42, responded (via Comments By Celebs) and shut down the troll with just a couple of sentences.

Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) shared this.

It’s not the first time Kardashian has reacted angrily to an unwarranted comment from a fan.

Last week, the mother of three retaliated after someone said she appeared pregnant in a photo of herself emerging from a pool.

“Not to be that girl, but… is that a pregnant belly?” wrote another commenter, to which Kardashian responded, “Are we really going to do this every time I post a photo?”

Kardashian shared pictures of herself wearing a bra top and a skirt in August.

“Say hello to my closet,” she captioned it, but despite looking as fit as ever, someone asked if she was pregnant.

“Is there a baby in there?” said one commenter, while another asked, “Preggo?”

“I’m a woman with a BODY,” Kourt replied, eloquently.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) shared this.

Visit Instagram to see this post.

Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) shared a post.

Kourtney Kardashian Replies to Commenter Who Claims She’s Had Lots of Plastic Surgery