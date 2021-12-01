Kourtney Kardashian Responds to a Pregnancy Remark on Her Bikini Photos in the Best Way

The Best Reaction to a Pregnancy Remark on Her Bikini Photos Goes to Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is sick of being asked about her pregnancy.

Find out what the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said to a body shamer after she posted bikini photos.

Kourtney Kardashian is simply trying to live her best life.

After sharing sultry photos from a pool dip, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum found herself answering yet another question about her body.

While many fans and followers flooded the comments with fire and heart emojis—best friend Simon Huck commented, “Views for days”—one user took advantage of the opportunity to fuel rumors, and Kourtney was none too pleased.

Under the bikini photo, a user wrote, “Not to be that girl but…is that a preg belly?”

“Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?” Kourtney wrote, addressing speculation once more.

Kourtney didn’t seem bothered by the remark, as she went on to post another steamy bikini photo, this time with her boyfriend Travis Barker.

“Life with you,” she captioned a photo of her and her man kissing in the pool.

The Blink-182 drummer wrote, “I couldn’t love you more.”

Kourtney has been thinking about her family even though there isn’t a baby on board.

The Poosh founder has been celebrating her and Travis’ blended family, which includes Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and 6-year-old Reign, whom she shares with ex-husband Scott Disick.

They’re starting to dress alike after spending so much time with them.

On November 1st,

Alabama, Travis’ 15-year-old daughter, modelled their blended family style.

The teen shared a photo of herself, her older sister Atiana De La Hoya, 22, and Kourtney Kardashian, all dressed in matching black puffer jackets.

Travis and his 18-year-old son Landon were also photographed taking part in the fashion show.

This is more proof that Kourtney and Travis are doing a fantastic job with their blended family.

The couple recently spent time in Mexico with their children, and it was a full-fledged family vacation.

“The kids got along swimmingly.”

Alabama was “really sweet” with [Kourtney’s 6-year-old son] Reign, according to an eyewitness.

“Alabama took Reign and [Kourtney’s 9-year-old daughter] Penelope to the pool while they left Kourtney and Travis alone for some one-on-one time.”

They all seemed to be getting along and having a good time.

The little ones…

