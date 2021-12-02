Kourtney Kardashian Responds to a Troll on Instagram Who Asked If She’s Pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to an Instagram Troll Who Asked If She Was Pregnant

On Wednesday, Kourtney Kardashian shared more revealing bikini photos, prompting a flurry of fire and heart emojis in the comments.

It also drew an obnoxious remark from an Instagram troll who inquired if the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was expecting a child.

Kardashian, who is married to ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and has three children, had the perfect retort for the troll.

“Not to be that girl, but… is that a pregnant belly?” the troll wondered, adding a kissing emoji as if the question was any less inappropriate.

Kardashian, 41, swung back, “Are we really going to do this every time I post a photo?”

Kardashian’s photos showed her in a pool, with the light hitting the water in such a way that it turned purple.

Her 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, co-starred in one of the films.

Kardashian then shared a photo with her fiance, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, an hour later.

Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) shared this.

Kardashian’s annoyance at being asked if she is pregnant by another person is understandable.

In recent months, she has been subjected to numerous comments like these.

She explained to fans last year that this is simply the shape of her body.

“This is me when I’m a few pounds heavier, and I actually love it,” she wrote to a fan, according to PEOPLE. “I’ve given birth three amazing times, and this is the shape of my body.”

During an Instagram Live session with her friend and Poosh COO Sarah Howard, she also mentioned the comments.

“Put the blessing out there though,” she said once, along with a praying-hands emoji, in response to a pregnancy question.

“‘Are you pregnant? Baby No.’ came up in a lot of the comments.

‘Four?’

“I could’ve taken it personally… but I know I didn’t appear pregnant,” Kardashian said at the time.

“I’m aware of how my body appears during pregnancy.

“Having curves is very feminine, and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it offensively,” Kardashian continued, adding that she wanted to “put out a good vibe” in that situation.

Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, are Kardashian’s children with Disick.

In January, she began dating Barker, and in October, they were engaged.

In late October, sources told E! News that the two wanted to start a family.

“They’re both true…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Instagram Troll Asking If She’s Pregnant