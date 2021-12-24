Kourtney Kardashian responds to an Instagram user who accused the ‘KUWTK’ star of getting a nose job and a buttlift.

Kourtney Kardashian responds to an Instagram user who accused her of getting a buttlift and nose job.

Kourtney Kardashian is the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings and a reality television star who has spent the last decade in the spotlight.

Kardashian has made headlines in recent months as a result of her high-profile romance with rocker Travis Barker, but it’s her recent trend of responding to critics on Instagram that has fans paying attention.

She slammed an Instagram user who accused her of having multiple plastic surgery procedures in a recent clap-back.

The reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered in 2007, catapulted the Kardashian-Jenner family to fame.

Fans initially adored the eccentric family, but as their celebrity grew, the Kardashians faced increased scrutiny.

Many members of the family have been chastised for allegedly getting plastic surgery and not disclosing it.

Despite the fact that Kylie Jenner’s physical appearance has changed dramatically over the years, she has always maintained that she has only had fillers and no major plastic surgery.

Kim Kardashian has also insisted that her appearance is entirely natural, admitting only to Botox and fillers.

In fact, all of the Kardashian-Jenners have stated that their changing physical appearances are largely due to expertly applied makeup.

Fans, on the other hand, don’t always believe the claims, and they frequently make comments on social media about alleged surgical procedures that they believe the family has undergone.

Kourtney Kardashian may not be on reality TV anymore, but she’s still active on social media – and she occasionally responds to negative comments left on her posts.

Kourtney Kardashian was featured in a recent Instagram post by user @popcultureangel, which included some throwback photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

While many people commented on the post, expressing their delight at how much the reality-show family has changed, not all of the responses were complimentary.

According to BuzzFeed, a critic commented on the post, “Kourtney got plenty of surgery! She just did it in an extremely natural way that still complimented [sic]her features instead of changing them.” The Instagram user went on to claim that Kourtney Kardashian has had “botox,” a “nose job,” and either a Brazilian butt lift or “some sort of…

Bookmark for the holidays.https://t.co/OesUQSqP6Z — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) December 15, 2021