Kourtney Kardashian Responds to the Claims That She’s Undergone “A Lot of Surgery”

Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Claims That She’s Had “A Lot of Surgery”

After an Instagram user claimed that “Kourtney got plenty of surgery” after seeing throwbacks of the Kardashians, the Poosh founder took to the comments section to clear the air.

Kourtney Kardashian retaliates once more with a ferocious clapback.

The Instagram account @popcultureangel shared a few throwbacks of “the kardashians before they became ‘the kardashians.'” One follower commented, “Only one who really didn’t change was Kourt.” However, not everyone seemed to agree.

Another Twitter user exclaimed, “Kourtney has had a lot of surgery!”

“She just did it in such a natural way that it enhanced rather than diminished her features.”

To begin, Botox, a nose job, and a butt shot or bbl.”

It didn’t take long for the Poosh founder herself to join the conversation and put an end to the speculation.

“There’s no better compliment than a compliment that’s too good to be true,” Kourtney responded, “butt shot and Brazilian butt lift, um, thanks and you were just getting started.”

This isn’t the first time a Kardashian-Jenner family member has publicly chastised someone on social media.

The fashion mogul, who is 28 years old, has debunked rumors about her.

“HA! some of y’all just make stuff up and swear it’s true as if you know what’s going on,” she wrote.

“There’s never enough truth… or juicy enough truth.”

So you make up a story to fit what you want to believe.”

“It’s so old at this point,” she added.

It’s always about people fabricating s–t about me and terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING WITHOUT ANY FACTS KNOWN TO THEM.

“It’s some strange nonsense.”

With a cheeky social media post, the reality TV star, 27, called out online haters.

She wrote, “Be careful outside.”

“Shady bitches are pouring down from the sky!!”

The founder of Good American slammed an Instagram critic who wrote, “If insecurity were a person.”

The reality TV star responded, “Baby girl, you have to look in the mirror.”

“Only insecure people tear down others.”

I’m sending you lots of love, good health, and happiness, and I’m sorry you’re in pain.”

It wasn’t just KoKo’s detractors…

