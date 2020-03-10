Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the ”Worst” Part of Raising Kids in the Public Eye

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t play when it comes to protecting her cubs.

The 40-year-old mother of three spoke with beauty and skincare brand Rose Inc. about going from anonymity to having over 87 million followers on Instagram, becoming a household name, her latest business venture Poosh, her evolving perspective on beauty and wellness, and the “worst” part raising her kids in the public eye.

As someone who’s part of one of the most infamous reality TV families ever, it’s no surprise that the Keeping Up with the Kardashian‘s star has had to deal with her share of online trolls.

Most recently, the Poosh founder shared a few pictures of her son Reign Disick and a commenter decided to give their two cents about his hair, saying that the mother “really [needed]to cut his hair.” To which Kourtney replied, “She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own. He is a happy boy.”

During her Rose Inc. interview, Kourtney shared that she tries to not “give energy to things that aren’t worthy of [her]energy.”

“Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it,” the Kardashian sister added. “But I usually don’t think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad. The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice.”

However, that wasn’t the first time that Kourtney had to deal with mommy shamers online.

In another instance, while she was vacationing in Italy with her kids, Kourtney had posted a photo of herself on a yacht with the caption, “just finished my daily basket of focaccia….hbu?” In response to the photo, someone commented, “Where are your kids?.” Kourtney replied, “My son was taking the photo, and the other two were sitting across the table from me. Thank you so much for your concern.”

And when Rose Inc. asked what’s something she will never apologize for, Kourtney answered, “Kissing my kids on the lips.”

Simply put, Kourtney said during the interview, “No one knows my kids better than me, I’ve got this, I’m good, thanks.”