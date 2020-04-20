Kourtney Kardashian Says Her “Favorite Birthday Present” Came From Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian‘s birthday present to Kourtney Kardashian might just be the sweetest gift ever.

To celebrate his big sister’s 41st birthday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gifted her something that also paid tribute to their late father Robert Kardashian: His old record collection. Featuring classic tunes from timeless artists like Etta James, Luther Vandross, Ray Charles, Neil Young and more, Rob’s sentimental gift was dubbed Kourtney’s “favorite birthday present” in her Instagram Stories.

“Favorite birthday present: @robkardashianofficial gave me all my dad’s old records,” Kourtney shared, along with a snapshot of the pile of vintage records.

To make the mom of three’s birthday even more special, sister Khloe Kardashian showered the woman of the hour with a stunning balloon arrangement, which was made in the shape of the Disney superfan’s favorite character Minnie Mouse. But that wasn’t the only birthday trick that the Revenge Body star had up her sleeve.

Since Kourtney’s big day fell in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Khloe, Kendall Jenner and the famous family’s pals surprised her with a social distancing-themed birthday celebration. Lining the street outside of her house, the sisters led a car parade for the POOSH founder.

“A quarantine birthday,” wrote Kendall on Instagram, alongside a series of videos of about a dozen cars lined up outside of Kourtney’s house honking and wishing her a happy birthday. Keeping things festive, the group of celebrators held up balloons and homemade birthday signs as they played Rihanna‘s “Birthday Cake” and Blackpink‘s “Birthday B-tch.”

“Car parade for @kourtneykardash birthday,” Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story, giving fans a closer look at the epic festivities with videos. “This was amazing, everybody loves celebrating [you].”

Making sure Kourtney felt the love, Khloe shared a heartwarming post to wish her older sister a happy birthday. “Happy birthday my beautiful @kourtneykardash!!! In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can’t imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that,” adding, “Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love and from your core, I pray that you’re happy! You deserve only magical things! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you!”