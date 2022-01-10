Kourtney Kardashian shares a never-before-seen throwback photo from her wild party days with friends including Nicole Richie.

KOURTNEY Kardashian shared a never-before-seen throwback photo from her wild party days with friends, including Nicole Richie.

While posting the photo on Sunday night, the 42-year-old took a trip down memory lane.

Nicole, 40, and friends Katie and Melissa were among the people in Kourtney’s Instagram Story photo.

Nicole wore an orange tank top and appeared to be wearing fake tans, while Kourtney wore a big grin.

Nicole, meanwhile, smiled as she posed in between Katie and Melissa, wearing a white tank top.

“I don’t know what year this is or who half of these people are…” Kourtney admitted as she tagged her three friends in the post.

Nicole and Kourtney were friends in the early 2000s, and Khloe Kardashian even worked as her personal assistant.

During an appearance on the Emergency Contact podcast in October 2020, Khloe reflected on her time on the show.

“I was Nicole Richie’s assistant and you were Jonathan Cheban’s assistant, and we met five faces ago,” the 37-year-old explained to co-host Simon Huck at the time.

“I attended school with her,” Khloe explained.

“She was one of my best friends growing up, and we were just really, really close, and then when she started doing Simple Life — I believe it was after Simple Life — she just needed some help, and I just needed a job,” says the narrator.

KUWTK fans believe Kourtney is expecting her 46-year-old fiance Travis Barker, so she shared a throwback photo from her wild partying days.

Last month, the TV personality, who has three children with ex-husband Scott Disick, sparked pregnancy rumors when she showed off a kitchen closet stuffed with her massive junk food collection.

She showed off a variety of chips, cookies, and candy from the Bussin Snacks brand as she walked through the large closet in her (dollar)8.5 million home.

Kourtney also posted photos of a strange snack made with pickles, vegan butter, tangerines, and sourdough bread in July.

Kourtney had made strange food choices months before while drinking a water martini.

The Poosh founder was sipping her non-alcoholic beverage from a coup glass filled with small white flowers.

Kourtney also ate sushi without the fish this summer.

She wrote about her dinner choice, “I haven’t eaten meat or fish in 7 months and I feel amazing.”

On several occasions, the actress has worn baggy clothing, and on a recent Disney trip, she wore baggy pink pants to hide her stomach.

