Kourtney Kardashian shares a sweet Christmas note from her 9-year-old daughter Penelope, in which she describes her mother as “the best mom in the world.”

Penelope, Kourtney Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter, wrote her a sweet Christmas note, calling her “the best mom in the world.”

KOURTNEY Kardashian shared a sweet Christmas note from her nine-year-old daughter Penelope, describing her as “the best mother in the world.”

Kourtney has been getting close to her fiancé Travis Barker’s children, especially after she lavished a lavish gift on Alabama for her 16th birthday.

Penelope, Kourtney’s daughter with Scott Disick, sent her mother a heartfelt homemade Christmas card.

Penelope wrote Kourtney, 42, a Christmas greeting in green and red colored pencils.

Kourtney is the “best mom in the world,” according to Penelope.

“I love you so much,” she wrote, thanking her mother for everything she’s done for her.

Penelope signed the note with her name in large print, wishing her mother a “wonderful Christmas.”

Penelope’s wholesome note was reposted by Kourtney on her Instagram.

“To my besty,” she wrote in the caption.

Penelope was recently allowed by Kourtney to drastically alter her appearance.

Penelope showed off her new hair on their joint TikTok account, where the nine-year-old dyed her long brown locks flaming red.

Kourtney and Penelope did an adorable dance on their joint TikTok earlier this week after Kourtney was slammed for her PDA displays.

Before the Kardashian Christmas Eve bash, Penelope wore a (dollar)1.8K Gucci coat.

In addition to Penelope, Scott and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum have two sons, Mason, 12, and Reign, 6.

Travis posted a photo of himself kissing his future wife’s foot last week.

“All I want for Christmas,” he captioned the photo.

“You’ve been extra good,” Kourtney responded in the comments.

“Please stop it,” one fan wrote in response to the display.

“Travis wtf?” pleaded another, while “Yo what?” was uttered by a third.

“You have time to delete this,” someone else said.

The backlash didn’t bother Kourtney and Travis.

The couple isn’t new to public displays of affection or backlash.

The couple was chastised earlier this month for inappropriate PDA in front of Penelope.

When the two kissed and cuddled in front of Kourtney’s daughter, the drama intensified.

She was chastised after she shared video of herself and Travis spinning in circles together.

Travis grabbed his fiancée and engulfed her in an embrace before the video ended.

Penelope swung her arms around and around.

Penelope stood there watching the couple nuzzle each other’s necks.

After a few months of dating, Travis proposed in October.

Alabama Barker, Kourtney’s soon-to-be stepdaughter, was the focus of Kourtney’s attention.

For her sixteenth birthday, she gave her (dollar)500 Gucci sliders…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.