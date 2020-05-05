Kourtney Kardashian Shares Positive Message Amid Scott Disick Rehab News

Kourtney Kardashian‘s message for her daughter is something everyone could benefit from hearing.

Late Monday, the reality star took to Instagram with a photo of herself with her only daughter, 7-year-old Penelope, and an uplifting statement to go with it: “Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved.”

“Things I tell my daughter,” Kardashian noted.

The post came on the heels of news that her famous ex and father of her three children, Scott Disick, had recently entered a treatment facility in Colorado.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse,” his attorney Marty Singer said in a statement.

However, after an alleged photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in a Zoom group meeting was published online, Singer also confirmed Disick had left the facility and was going home.

“Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action,” Singer said.

While one source said his girlfriend Sofia Richie “tipped off” Kardashian to the situation with her ex “because she didn’t know what else to do,” another source noted the reality star “knew something was up” from the start.

“Kourtney was very upset, and knew something was up by his unresponsiveness to matters and convos that pertained to the kids,” a source told E! News. “She had been through this before many times, and put a halt to it immediately. She ultimately gave him an ultimatum and he had no choice but to seek help.”

