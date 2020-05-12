 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Reign Disick’s Mother’s Day Album & the Pics Are Too Cute!

By Denis Bedoya on May 12, 2020

A photographer in the making!

The Kardashian-Jenner clan made several social media posts about how they celebrated Mother’s Day this year, but Kourtney Kardashian just shared what her day was like according to her youngest son, Reign Disick

The five-year-old took a series of photos documenting the day Kourtney spent with him and his older siblings, Mason and Penelope. Most of them are seemingly random shots of his surroundings—several of which focus on bowls of almonds—but the pictures also include an adorable selfie, along with a candid snap of his brother and mom.

Check out the complete photo diary below!

Published in Entertainment

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from EntertainmentMore posts in Entertainment »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *