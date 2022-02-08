Kourtney Kardashian shows off her curves in a sheer black top as she shades Kim’s iconic moment from Khloe’s DUI arrest in 2007.

In a sheer black top, Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her curves as she shades Kim’s iconic moment from Khloe’s 2007 DUI arrest.

KOURTNEY Kardashian showed off her curves in a sheer black top as she shaded her sister Kim’s iconic moment from Khloe’s 2007 DUI arrest.

Kourtney, 42, shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from The Kardashians, her Hulu show.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a black dress with a cutout above her boobs.

Her long hair was curly and stylish.

To the dark and heavy makeup, a smidgeon of purple eye shadow was added.

The reality star collapsed onto the white bed, crossed her legs, and snapped yet another selfie.

Kourtney took a mirror selfie with the camera crew standing behind her as the series progressed.

“Kim, would you please stop taking pictures of yourself,” Kourtney, who is engaged to Travis Barker, 46, captioned the photo.

“Your sister is going to jail,” says the narrator.

The KUWTK star was referring to one of the reality show’s most hilarious moments.

Khloe, 37, called her brother Rob, 34, and told him about the situation while they were in the moving van.

“What are you talking about?” Rob asked from the other end of the line.

“What am I talking about?” Khloe enquired.

Kris Jenner, 66, sat next to Khloe and yelled at the phone, “Your sister’s going to jail! Have a little compassion!”

Kim, 41, was smiling and pointing the camera at herself at the same time.

Kris sighed heavily and said, “Kim, stop taking pictures of yourself.”

“Your sister is going to jail,” says the narrator.

Kim, on the other hand, did not believe her sister would go to jail.

Khloe then pretended to strangle their mother’s neck while asking her sibling to take a picture for her.

Kris didn’t seem amused in the photo.

Khloe was arrested in California in 2007 for Driving Under the Influence.

She was sentenced to community service and an alcohol education course in addition to her original sentence.

The TV star broke her parole despite completing her community service.

Due to her hectic schedule, Khloe had reportedly missed several of her sessions.

Khloe’s case was heard by a judge who was not sympathetic and sentenced her to 30 days in jail.

The E! star would be required to participate in an alcohol treatment program in addition to serving time in prison.

Khloe served less than a day, or less than three hours, in jail instead of 30 days.

Due to overcrowding, the TV personality was released.

In the prison system, this is a common practice.

