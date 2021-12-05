Kourtney Kardashian SNUBS ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, as her fiancé Travis Barker takes her baby daddy’s place on the gingerbread house.

KOURTNEY Kardashian has snubbed her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, with her fiancé Travis Barker taking his place on the new gingerbread house for the holidays.

On Instagram, Kourtney, 42, posted a photo and a video of the gingerbread house.

The camera moved around the gingerbread house in the story as Meredith Willson’s classic song, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, played in the background.

“Thank you, mommy,” Kourtney wrote, tagging Kris Jenner.

The gingerbread house’s roof had a circular sign that said “Merry Christmas” in the snap.

The names of loved ones and their children were listed beneath the sign.

Scott, 38, did not have a spot on the roof, unlike Kourtney’s fiance Travis, 46.

Reign, six, Penelope, nine, and Mason, eleven, are Scott and Kourtney’s three children.

Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17, Travis’ teen children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 46, were also on display.

Travis’ stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22, Shanna and Oscar De La Hoya’s daughter, found a spot on the house.

“Mood Board,” Kourtney captioned the post.

Travis was “only dating Kourtney” in 2020, according to a Redditor.

In that diaply, all of “The Barker Family’s” children’s names appeared on the roof.

Scott was spotted on a date with model Hana Cross, 24, who had previously dated Brooklyn Beckham, after breaking up with ex-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, 20, in November.

Scott recently shared a photo of himself, his two sons, and his daughter on Instagram.

At their house, the group was lighting the Hanukkah menorah.

Penelope and the reality star both had their hands around the same candle.

Mason sat by his father’s side, while Reign sat on top of the table with his legs crossed.

Since the father of three referred to his oldest son as his “best friend” on Instagram in October, Scott and Mason have become closer.

“Family First,” the patriarch wrote as a caption.

Scott shared a fun photo of Reign’s happy face when he received his present in the next Story.

“Happy little fella,” Scott wrote.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum appeared to have about 20 Christmas trees in her mansion recently.

On the joint TikTok account she shares with her mother, Penelope flaunted the family’s extensive tree collection.

The little one dazzled the audience…

