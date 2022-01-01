Kourtney Kardashian stuns in a purple bikini at her Palm Springs mansion, prompting speculation that she is expecting her fourth child.

Kourtney Kardashian looks stunning in a purple bikini at her Palm Springs mansion, prompting speculation that she is expecting her fourth child.

In a new photo shared on social media, KOURTNEY Kardashian looked stunning in a tiny purple bikini at her Palm Springs mansion.

Fans believe the reality star is expecting her fourth child, which will be her first with fiance Travis Barker.

The 42-year-old’s lifestyle brand, Poosh, shared the new photo, noting that fans had requested more “exclusive Kourtney content,” which they had made sure to “answer.”

In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be seen relaxing in her Palm Springs mansion’s massive pool.

The sky was dark, with only a sliver of sunlight shining down on the palm trees, the water, and Kourt’s body, casting shadows.

She posed for the photo in a tiny dark purple bikini and stood sideways, her head turned to face the camera.

Her hair was slicked back with water and her arms were at her sides, but the reality star didn’t show her stomach, despite the fact that fans believe she is pregnant with her and Travis’ first child together.

Kourtney made sure she was deep enough in the water that her midsection was hidden, and she placed her arm in front of the little bit of stomach peeking out of the water, blocking it from view of the camera.

“What’s next year looking like in terms of health (plus) wellness trends? Poosh the link in our bio for our wellness predictions for 2022,” Poosh captioned the picture.

“Happy New Year’s Eve, everyone!” Kourtney wrote in the comments.

She also shared new photos of herself glistening and flaunting major cleavage in a sequin bra and tiny shorts on her own Instagram account.

Prior to her wedding to Travis, Kourt said the “best is yet to come.”

Fans believe that the KUWTK alum will welcome a new member to her blended family with her fiancé in 2022.

The sudden change in her diet is perhaps the biggest clue that her fans have pointed out.

Kourtney recently shared a video of her kitchen pantry, which was stocked with snacks and junk food.

The reality star walked through her (dollar)8.5 million home’s large closet, displaying a variety of Bussin Snacks chips, cookies, and candy.

When Kourtney posted an Instagram Story and a Poosh post about her “homemade hot cacao recipe,” it added fuel to the fire.

She later shared a photo of cheesy pasta on the same day.

For months, I’ve been posting random food photos.

Kourtney Kardashian shared photos of a strange snack consisting of pickles, vegan butter, tangerines, and sourdough bread in July.

Before, she’d…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.