Kourtney Kardashian Takes a Chance on a Dangerous New Year’s Eve Outfit

Kourtney Kardashian won the award for the most daring New Year’s Eve outfit, sporting a silver bra top and shorts set and a giant dice accessory.

Take a look at the style.

With a bang, Kourtney Kardashian ended the year 2021.

The founder of Poosh wore a silver bustier bra top and high-waisted shorts for her final fashion look of the year.

A multi-strand choker with a large cross pendant and a special dice accessory completed the sparkling look.

Her bet paid off handsomely.

“2022 the best is yet to come,” Kourtney, 42, teased while wearing the silver ensemble and tossing the giant dice in the air.

Alabama Barker, her fiancé’s daughter, liked the NYE post and commented on it.

She used a flame emoji to say, “Yesss.”

Kourtney also revealed a bouquet of red roses and two dishes from private vegan chef Aaron Elliott on her Instagram Story, which helped her end the year on a high note.

Her Story also gave fans a sneak peek at her family’s upcoming Hulu reality series.

On New Year’s Eve, Kris spent time with Stormi, his granddaughter.

“There’s a lot of silence here.”

During CNN’s broadcast, she told Andy Cohen, “It’s just us, a few of us celebrating.”

Kris Jenner also revealed that Kylie Jenner’s 3-year-old daughter saved her from answering a question about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardsahian during an interview.

Kris remarked, “Nice distraction,” when Stormi wandered into the frame of her Zoom call.

Stormi, you’ve hit the nail on the head.

“Perfect!” says the narrator.

Kim wished everyone a happy new year on Instagram, alongside two glamorous photos.

“I pray that this year will be your best yet! Set your goals high! Only accept positivity and productivity! May this year be filled with love, joy, happiness, and health!” she added.

Travis Scott shared a sweet photo of Stormi, his 3-year-old daughter, on his Instagram Story on…

