Kourtney Kardashian Talks Family, Marriage & More: 5 Highlights From In the Room

Keeping up with Kourtney.

That’s exactly what E!’s own Jason Kennedy did on tonight’s all-new In the Room. We’re, of course, talking about the one-on-one chat Jason had with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian.

As KUWTK has been on the air for 17 seasons (with season 18 premiering on Thursday, Mar. 26 at 8 p.m.), it certainly feels like we know all about the oldest Kardashian. However, in typical In the Room fashion, viewers got a closer look at the more private Kardashian-Jenner.

Not only did Kourtney open up about her past relationship with Scott Disick, but she also dished on the launch of her lifestyle site, Poosh.com.

Oh, and she has plenty to say about her famous family. We’re talking which sister can keep a secret, who is the funniest and so much more.

For everything this week’s In the Room taught us about Kourtney, scroll through our major takeaways below!

Why she’ll never have an on-screen relationship again:

As E! readers surely know, Kourtney and Scott dated for almost 10 years before breaking up in July 2015. Although the duo is no longer romantically involved, they work hard at co-parenting their three kids: Mason Disick (10), Penelope Disick (7) and Reign Disick (5).

“The only thing I really don’t share is my relationships,” Kourtney admitted. “Scott and I, for 10 years being together, our whole relationship was on the show and I felt like the toll that it took on us—you know, there were other things too, obviously—I felt like it was hard on our relationship.”

After experiencing all of that in her past relationship, Kourtney made it clear that she will “never share a relationship again.” While the E! personality stayed coy about her romantic life, she did note that she was “content” right now but was open to the idea of marriage.

“I feel like I’m really content, but I think if it was the right situation, I think it’s something that I would want,” Lord Disick’s ex expressed. “But, I don’t feel like it’s missing.”

On her kids’ unique personalities:

As we teased in a sneak peek, Kourtney confirmed she has shifted her focus, making her kids her main priority. Thus, it wasn’t surprising when the mother of three had the best things to say about her brood.

Per Kourtney, Mason is “really funny,” “stylish,” “very organized” and “very deep.” As for Penelope, Kourtney dubbed her the “caretaker” as her only daughter “loves to take care of people.” Yet, Penelope isn’t a pushover.

“She won’t take any s–t,” Kourtney continued. “If I even talk to her in a certain way, she’ll be like, ‘Don’t talk to me that way.'”

While discussing her youngest Reign, Kourtney said the 5-year-old is “super sensitive.”

“He saw a squirrel the other day, out the window, and started crying because it was all by itself,” she added. “So, he opened the window and he wanted to talk to the squirrel and get it food. He has the biggest heart.”

Kourtney talks doing Poosh on her own and learning from Kris Jenner:

Yes, Kris Jenner is the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, but Kourtney knew she wanted to launch her lifestyle site, Poosh.com “on my own.” For those who don’t recall, Kourtney launched the site in August 2019, giving readers content on clean beauty, health, wellness and more.

“I felt like, I didn’t need her help,” Kourtney admitted to Jason. “I just really felt like it was something I could do on my own with the right team.”

Furthermore, Kourtney felt the content of Poosh wasn’t really her mom’s “thing.” Nonetheless, Kourtney dubbed her momager a great mentor.

Thanks to Kris’ “don’t take no for an answer” advice, Kourtney claimed she and her sisters are “a little scary, at times, when it comes to business.”

“My mom always taught us, ‘If you hear the answer no, you’re asking the wrong person,'” Kourtney shared before reflecting on her days as Kris’ assistant.

Apparently, one summer during college, Kourtney shadowed the famed momager at work. “I learned so much just from hearing how she talks on the phone. She’s not unkind, both my parents were always very kind to people,” the reality star stated.

Embracing being 40:

Kourtney is 40 and fabulous. Despite stressing ahead of her milestone birthday, Kris’ oldest declared that she now “feels amazing.”

“There was this pressure, I think of where you think you’re supposed to be at a certain age. I think, for some reason, 40 for me really made me analyze my life,” she said on her anxiety before her big birthday. “And I just felt really overwhelmed.”

Apparently, Kourtney “would cry daily for no reason.” Eventually, this self-introspection resulted in positive changes for Kourtney.

“There was intense pressure from everyone. Like, ‘You have to look the best you’ve ever looked walking down the stairs to your party!’ I don’t like being the center of attention, so I didn’t even know if I wanted a party,” she conveyed. “I woke up on my birthday though feeling so good.”

Kourtney dishes on her sisters:

Despite the occasional fights on KUWTK, Kourtney had nothing but positive things to say about her sisters. For starters, Kourtney said supermodel sister Kendall Jenner is the one she “relates to” the most.

Yet, according to Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian keeps the best secrets. “Definitely not Kim [Kardashian],” Kourtney quipped. “She’ll tell, no matter what it is, she can’t help herself. She has to tell somebody.”

The funniest Kardashian-Jenner? Kourtney declared that Kylie Jenner is “really, really funny.”

“Kylie can be really funny, she could be really fun and she just has a really good outlook,” Kourtney explained.