Kourtney Kardashian Threatens to Cancel Christmas Over Her “Picky” Family’s Demands on KUWTK

On tonight’s all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner family faced unexpected tension as they prepared for Christmas. The drama first started when Kim Kardashian stepped down as host of the family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

Per the KKW Beauty boss, her husband Kanye West didn’t “want the responsibility to have the Christmas Eve party at our house this year.” Understandably, the mother of four “felt bad” about this decision as mom Kris Jenner was so upset when she took over the yearly bash.

“I don’t want her to think that I’m not grateful,” Kim relayed to sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

The SKIMS mogul shared the bad news with Kris while at Kourtney’s Poosh.com event. Hilariously, Kim revealed she told her mom in public so the latter wouldn’t make a seen.

“You know how people when they’re like dating and they invite them to a public restaurant to break up with them? So, I thought I would do it in a public setting and tell you so you can’t really get mad at me,” North West‘s mom told Kris. “I am breaking up with the Christmas Eve party, I can’t do it this year.”

Thankfully, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch maintained her composure, but revealed she was unable to reclaim the party. “It’s a good thing you have a lot of brothers and sisters,” Kris quipped.

During a family dinner, Kris revealed who she felt should take the reins for Christmas Eve.

“I think the perfect solution is if Kourtney, you wanted to volunteer for Christmas Eve,” the 64-year-old E! personality declared. “Your birthday party turned out so beautiful…the way you had it set out.”

As Kim and Khloe voiced support for their mom’s idea, Kourtney agreed to host the party. Yet, as Kris suggested that youngest daughter Kylie Jenner be allowed to host Christmas Day, Kourtney vetoed that idea.

“I’m not not doing Christmas morning! That’s what I care about, is doing Christmas morning,” Kourtney explained. “Kylie’s will be too over the top, she’ll have a chef…Like, I don’t want that.”

Later on, Kourtney explained that she was “happy to lend my home for the party,” but refused to miss a “magical morning” at home with her kids. Thus, she informed her family that she’d be staying home on December 25.

Unfortunately, Kylie issued a similar ultimatum as the family met to plan their Christmas Eve bash. As Kylie explained to the group, she didn’t think it was fair that “Santa only goes to Kourtney’s house.”

“The best part about Christmas morning for me growing up was Santa visits your house…I just want that for Stormi [Webster],” the lip kit mogul defended.

As the conversation continued, the family decided to open presents at their respective homes before heading over to Kourtney’s house. While Kylie, Kris and Kim liked the idea of having “a cute brunch,” Kourtney and Kendall Jenner were eager to keep things simple.

“I think that if we could take the day and not be waited on, like why don’t we do our own thing?” the supermodel suggested. “That’s kind of what I enjoy about Christmas morning.”

Before the final party planning meeting, Kris and Khloe gave Kourtney a list of demands for Christmas morning. For starters, Khloe requested that brunch be ready upon their arrival, including three big carafes of hot water, coffee and hot cocoa.

Of course, Kris piled on by reminding her oldest child to “make it look super cute.” Unsurprisingly, Kourtney didn’t love the idea of thermoses filled with “nasty hot chocolate.”

“You can pick whatever you want in there,” Khloe remarked to Kourtney as Kris rolled her eyes. “You can put anything in it from f–king Switzerland.”

“You guys are so pleasant to have over on Christmas morning, maybe I change my mind,” Mason Disick‘s mom jokingly threatened.

During a confessional, Kourtney noted her family “is so picky” and that she just wanted her loved ones to “enjoy the moment.” The spat was cut short with the arrival of the party planners.

After watching Kourtney light up over the plans for the party, Khloe realized she may’ve crossed a line with her instructions. “We’re kind of f–king annoying,” Khloe admitted as she praised her sister’s openness to their ideas.

By Christmas Eve, all the tension had simmered, and the family was able to enjoy a fabulous party at Kourtney’s place.

“The party couldn’t be more special,” Kourtney gushed. “It just had so much love and warmth and feeling.”

From woodsy decorations to a performance by Sia, the holiday party was one of the Kardashian-Jenners’ best to date. As for Christmas morning? Kourt stayed up until 3 a.m. to meet everyone’s demands, which earned her Kris’ stamp of approval.

“She made it perfect,” the momager concluded.

For all of this and more, including Khloe’s adventure as Kris’ assistant, be sure to watch the recap video above!