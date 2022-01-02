Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and the Kids Get Ready for a Family New Year’s Eve Walk

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Their Children Dress Up for a Family New Year’s Walk

With her children Reign and Penelope, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated the first day of 2022 by watching the sunset.

Take a look at the sweet photos of the family below.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are spending quality time with their family in 2022.

On the first of January,

2, the Poosh founder, 42, shared two adorable photos of herself and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, enjoying the first sunset of the year at the beach with their blended family on Instagram.

Travis can be seen hugging Kourtney from behind while holding one of her hands as the sun sets behind them in the first photo.

Kourtney chose a ski mask that covered her entire head and only revealed her eyes, while the couple fended off the winter wind chill while maintaining their privacy by wearing black masks.

Travis and Kourtney can be seen cuddling up close with two of Kourtney’s children—Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7—who she shares with her ex Scott Disick, along with son Mason, 12, in the second image. Travis is seen holding Reign in his arms, while Penelope looks away from the camera.

Kourtney documented the family’s afternoon outing on her Instagram Story, filming videos as they drove to the beach, spotted some nearby sandcastles, and marveled at the beauty of the waves, in addition to posting adorable photos.

She also included a touching image of Penelope and Reign together watching the sunset.

Despite the fact that Kourtney didn’t add a caption to the Instagram post, Travis expressed his admiration in the comments.

“Family comes first,” he exclaimed, adding a black heart emoji to his post.

Kourtney responded with a black heart emoji and prayer hands of her own.

Kourtney has been sharing a slew of adorable family photos in recent days, and these photos are no exception.

She shared photos of her and Penelope celebrating the holidays with Travis and his children Alabama Barker, Landon Barker, and Atiana de la Hoya on New Year’s Eve, including one of her and Penelope posing with Travis and his children Alabama Barker, Landon Barker, and Atiana de la Hoya.

Travis commented on the post, “Everyday is Christmas with all of you.”

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian are among Kourtney’s siblings who have shared candid photos of themselves with her.

