Kourtney Kardashian was a member of what sorority?

Kourtney Kardashian was a member of which sorority?

SORORITIES are sisterhoods that form during college and are based on shared goals and aspirations.

Kourtney Kardashian was a member of one while at the University of Arizona, and her fans want to know all about it.

Kourtney, 42, moved to Texas after graduating from high school to begin college at Southern Methodist University.

She transferred to the University of Arizona after two years and earned a bachelor’s degree in theater arts with a minor in Spanish.

Nicole Richie and Luke Walton were two of her Arizona classmates.

Kourtney joined the Alpha Phi sorority while at the University of Arkansas.

With over 170 active chapters and over 250,000 initiated members, the Alpha Phi International Women’s Fraternity is known as an international sorority.

According to the group’s website, “Alpha Phi International Fraternity is more than just a Greek organization – it’s a community of empowered women supporting one another for a lifetime.”

Both the United States and Canada have Alpha Phi chapters.

Their mission is to foster character development, emotional unity, sisterly affection, and social communion among members.

Syracuse University’s first female students founded Alpha Phi in 1872.

Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Georgia Neese Clark Gray, the first female Treasurer of the United States, and Amanda N Nguyen, a social entrepreneur, civil rights activist, and the CEO and founder of Rise, are all Alpha Phi alumni.

Kourtney has come a long way since her college days and is now the mother of three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Kourtney welcomed all three of her children with her ex-husband, Scott Disick, but the two never married.

She is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, but no date has been set for their wedding.

Travis proposed to Kourtney in a beachside hotel in Montecito in January 2021, and the couple confirmed their relationship in April of that year. By October, the couple had confirmed that they were engaged.

