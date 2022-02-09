Kourtney Kardashian was chastised at a fashion show for wearing a sheer bodysuit similar to Travis Barker’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama.

Kourtney Kardashian was chastised at a fashion show for wearing a sheer bodysuit that looked similar to Travis Barker’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN has been chastised for wearing a sheer lace bodysuit that is similar to that worn by Travis Barker’s teen daughter Alabama.

On Tuesday evening in Los Angeles, the 42-year-old KUWTK star and 16-year-old aspiring influencer twinned at the Amiri fashion show.

Kourtney wore a black catsuit with a plunging neckline, whereas Alabama wore one with a high neck.

They were there to watch Travis’ son Landon, 18, walk the runway with Travis, Kourtney’s son Mason, 12, and Travis’ former stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya.

Kourtney seemed pleased with her and Alabama’s matching outfits, sharing a photo of their legs and heels with a “twins” emoji on her Instagram Stories.

Her detractors, on the other hand, thought it was “weird” that they were wearing such similar outfits and that it was “inappropriate” for Alabama to dress like that as a teenager.

“I’m super weirded out that his daughter and Kourtney are dressed nearly the same,” one person wrote on Reddit.

“It’s all so strange.”

“Alabama should not be wearing that outfit,” another added.

For a 16-year-old, it’s completely inappropriate.”

“I believe Alabama asked Kourtney to borrow an outfit, or Kourt had her stylist dress them both,” a third said.

It bothers me.”

Alabama has received backlash in recent months for her sexy posts, with trolls accusing her of overdoing it with makeup and dressing too “maturely.”

Last month, she revealed that she deals with trolls by “distance” herself from the negative comments.

She wrote on Instagram, “There are so many different ways people deal with negativity.”

“I try to keep my distance and focus solely on myself; never allow others to control your energy.”

She was chastised in November for dancing “inappropriately” in front of her father in a TikTok video.

Wearing low-waisted skinny jeans and an open leather jacket that exposed her black bra, she demonstrated her moves in front of Travis, who was sitting on a bed.

Landon also took part in the video, walking in behind Alabama, sitting on the bed, and dancing.

Travis sat cross-legged in the middle of the chaos, his face expressionless.

Fans reacted angrily to the celebrity child’s TikTok video.

“This is so cringe and inappropriate wtf kind of parenting is this?” one person said, while another agreed: “She’s 15??? This is not okay.”

A third wrote, “Travis, please go parent your child, and yes, she is a CHILD.”

After breaking “multiple guidelines,” the teen was immediately banned from TikTok.

Her page was left blank, with the message “This account was banned due to multiple…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.