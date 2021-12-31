Kourtney Kardashian was chastised for allowing her 9-year-old daughter Penelope to attend a Christmas party wearing a strapless designer gown and heels.

Kourtney Kardashian has been chastised for allowing her 9-year-old daughter Penelope to attend a Christmas party wearing a strapless designer gown and heels.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 42-year-old highlighted her daughter’s outfit.

Kourtney posed with Penelope, her fiancé Travis Barker, and his kids Alabama, 16, Landon, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana de La Hoya, 22, in the first slide of the post.

Penelope was photographed wearing a strapless plaid vintage Isaac Mizrahi dress and tiny black heels as Kourtney walked behind her in another photo on the slide.

“‘Twas the night before Christmas,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the photo.

Fans rushed to the comments section after Kourtney shared the photos to slam the mother of four for allowing Penelope to wear the vintage dress and heels.

“Great photos, but what’s up with P? Too young for that hair, nails, and shoes!” wrote one commenter.

“She is too little to be dressed and made up that way,” another fan said.

“Off shoulder dress very adult looking outfit for a little girl,” another critic commented.

Others, however, praised Penelope for her fashionable outfit in the comments section.

“Omg P’s dress is perfect,” one commentator said.

“She’s dressing up, it’s Xmas, and besides, I think her hair looks beautiful,” another added.

Penelope is Kourtney’s daughter with ex-husband Scott Disick, 38.

Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, are the children of the ex-couple.

Kourtney also shared photos with other family members at the Kardashians’ annual Christmas bash, in addition to those with Penelope.

Kendall, 26, wore a classic black gown, Khloe, 37, shone in a silver slip dress, and Kim, 41, wore a Balenciaga ensemble, according to Kourtney.

The family celebrations were rounded out by the siblings’ mother, Kris Jenner, 66, and grandmother, Mary Jo.

In recent weeks, Kourtney has raised eyebrows by fueling rumors that she is pregnant with Travis’ baby.

When she showed off a kitchen closet stuffed with her massive junk food collection earlier this month, the KUWTK alum sparked baby speculation.

She walked through her (dollar)8.5 million home’s large closet, displaying a variety of Bussin Snacks chips, cookies, and candy.

Fans have noticed many clues that could point to a possible pregnancy since the couple confirmed their romance in February 2021.

Kourtney Kardashian shared photos of a strange snack made with pickles, vegan butter, tangerines, and sourdough bread back in July.

It wasn’t the first time she’d chosen an unusual meal,…

