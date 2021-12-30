Kourtney Kardashian was slammed as ’embarrassing’ for flaunting her sultry sheer lingerie while spending the night in with Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian was slammed as ’embarrassing’ for wearing sexy sheer lingerie while spending the night in with Travis Barker.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN has been chastised for flaunting her sexy lingerie while on a steamy Montecito trip with Travis Barker.

The 42-year-old KUWTK star and 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer have received a lot of backlash for bragging about their wild sex life.

On Wednesday, however, Kourtney ignored the haters when she shared a photo of her raunchy bedroom attire for their night in.

A black sheer babydoll dress with two red handprints over the cleavage and red fluffy trim was photographed by the Poosh founder.

“A night away…” she captioned the photo, which she laid the negligee over a messy bed with white sheets and included her feet at the bottom.

Travis shared his fiancee’s post on Instagram Stories to show his appreciation.

Critics flocked to Reddit to demand that the couple stop flaunting their PDA on social media.

“It’s so embarrassing for her life and soul,” one wrote, while another wondered, “Are the red hands attached to the boobs? Whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

“It’s the toes for me,” a third user commented, “she just had to include them in the photo to remind us of his foot fetish.”

Kourtney and Travis, who have been dating for a few months, have received a lot of backlash for their steamy Instagram posts.

The rocker shocked fans earlier this month when he shared a wild photo of himself licking Kourtney’s feet while they slept in matching pajamas.

He captioned it, “All I want for Christmas,” and Kourtney replied in the comments, “You’ve been extra good.”

In the meantime, for Travis’ 46th birthday, Kourtney gave him a lap dance in front of their friends last month.

At their friend Simon Huck’s wedding, she was called “embarrassing” for straddling Travis and “half-twerking” on him while he grabbed her butt.

A wedding guest shared a video of Kourtney wrapping her legs around Travis while Blink-182’s All The Small Things from 2000 played in the background.

Kourtney had previously shared a photo of a collection of sex products, including a vibrator, an eye mask, a hand mirror, and a sex book, as well as other bedroom items.

Travis, meanwhile, has shared a video of Kourtney sucking his thumb, as well as photos of the two of them straddling each other and a photo of a soiled bed, implying that they had sex in it.

When they kissed and cuddled in front of her daughter Penelope, nine, the couple received even more backlash for their “inappropriate” PDA.

