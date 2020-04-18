Kourtney Kardashian’s Friends and Family Celebrated Her 41st Birthday With a Car Parade

Today is all about Kourtney Kardashian!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian‘s star might not be celebrating her 41st birthday with a lavish party or a family trip but she’s being showered with love nonetheless.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Kourtney’s family and friends are showing out to make her birthday a special one.

Her sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share the car parade her family and friends had planned for Kourtney.

“A quarantine birthday,” wrote Kendall on Instagram, alongside a series of videos of about a dozen cars lined up outside of Kourtney’s house honking and wishing her a happy birthday. Of course, they also had the right music for the occasion as Rihanna‘s “Birthday Cake” and Blackpink‘s “Birthdaya B-tch” blared from the speakers.

“Car parade for @kourtneykardash birthday,” wrote Khloe on Instagram Stories, sharing more videos of the birthday celebrations. “This was amazing, everybody loves celebrating [you].”

Earlier this morning, her friends and family also showed Kourtney some love on social media.

“Happy birthday my beautiful @kourtneykardash!!! In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever!” Khloe wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of pictures of Kourtney. “I can’t imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that.”

Khloe continued her lengthy caption, “You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. (Yep! You’re stuck with me!) You are my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life. I know that so many people go through life without their sister as their best friend. That thought alone breaks my heart. Thank God I was blessed with the most incredible siblings I could dream of.”

On Instagram Stories, Khloe also shared a series of videos, childhood photos and selfies with her sister.

“Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love and from your core, I pray that you’re happy! You deserve only magical things! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you! To the happiest of birthdays my sister!! Jane, I love you!” she concluded her birthday post.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch also wished her eldest daughter a happy birthday, writing: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Kourtney!!!! I love your amazing zest for life and the way you love your kids and all of us around you… thank you for teaching us to slow down and smell the roses..You are an amazing daughter, sister, friend, and mommy and I’m so blessed and grateful God chose me to be your Mom. I love you so much my gorgeous girl… mommy.”

Kim Kardashian also took to Instagram to wish her older sister a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I had to find some good throwbacks to celebrate you today! I remember these moments so vividly,” Kim wrote, alongside a series of throwback pics of the two. “I love your strong will to do whatever makes your soul happy, the love you have for you children and for being the best big sister. I couldn’t be more thankful for our memories together.”

She added, “You pack a mean punch I love you so much and can’t wait until this is all over so we can celebrate together.”