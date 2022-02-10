Kourtney Kardashian’s Pregnancy Rumor Reactions Throughout the Years

Trolls, good try! Over the years, Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t shied away from confronting body shamers in the wake of pregnancy rumors.

With ex-husband Scott Disick, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

The Poosh founder decided to freeze her eggs before her engagement to Travis Barker in October 2021.

During an episode of her family’s E! reality show in December 2018, she said of the process, “I’ve been so up and down emotional because I’ve been doing the shots for the egg freezing.”

“It’s insane.”

I’m tempted to jump out of my skin.

I can’t take it because I’m so crazy.”

Kardashian was dating Younes Bendjima at the time.

Prior to their breakup in 2018, the California native joked that the boxer was concerned about her “very emotional” state being caused by something he did.

During the KUWTK episode, she said, “The injections themselves weren’t really a big deal because I have a really high pain tolerance.”

“However, I believe everything was just heightened.”

… He considers himself to be the center of attention.

‘No, this has nothing to do with you,’ I say.

Three years later, the owner of a lifestyle brand expressed her gratitude for having a safety net in place in case she wanted to have another child.

“I froze [my eggs]and hopefully they’re sitting there OK just in case,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s “Lady Parts” segment in March 2021.

“I was persuaded to do it.”

‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it once since everyone else is doing it,’ I thought.

‘I might as well.’… I’m the kind of person who wonders, ‘What is God’s plan? Am I supposed to get pregnant on my own at 41?’

“I’m not sure if I even want another kid or if that’s in the future or whatever,” she continued.

I believe that doing that… and having control of my body brought me peace of mind.”

Despite the fact that she hasn’t decided whether or not to expand her family, pregnancy rumors have been circulating on social media.

