Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Makes Her a “Yummy” Drink “for When You’re Sick”

Nurse Reign Disick to the rescue!

Kourtney Kardashian was resting in bed and her 5-year-old son, the youngest of her three children, whipped up a wellness drink for her. A for effort, young man! Kourtney documented the adorable exchange on her Instagram Story on Friday.

“I made this for my mom…what makes her not sick anymore and it’s for when you’re sick,” says Reign, holding a cup full of liquid as he approaches his mom, who is laying in bed.

“What’s inside?” Kourtney asks.

“Um, I don’t know ’cause I just forgot,” Reign replies.

“Well, what did you put in there?” Kourtney asks.

Reign informs her that the drink contains “all yummy stuff that’ you’ll like.”

“Thank you my love bug,” Kourtney says. “Wait why does this smell like soap?”

“I don’t know. Just drink it,” Reign says.

“It smells like a lot of chemicals. This is definitely soap,” Kourtney says.

“I’m kidding mom. It was soap and glitter and shower water,” Reign says.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did not disclose whether she was in fact ill or the nature of her ailment. It is the midst of flu and cold season and an ongoing global coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 5,600 people, infected at least 150,000, and prompted millions of people to self-isolate at home.

Like many, Kourtney had been taking extra precautions to try to minimize her risk of contracting the virus; she wore a face mask and she and her family flew via private jet when they traveled to France for Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

Kourtney, Reign, his dad and her ex Scott Disick and their eldest kids Mason Disick, 10, and Penelope Disick, 7, joined her sisters and mom Kris Jenner for a little R&R at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager’s Palm Springs vacation home last weekend.

