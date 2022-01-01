Kris Jenner avoids a question about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson because Stormi interrupted a CNN interview.

Kris Jenner avoids a question about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson as a result of Stormi interrupting a CNN interview.

Stormi Webster has Kris Jenner’s admiration.

The kid has a great sense of timing.

Jenner’s performance was on full display on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live on Friday night.

When co-host Andy Cohen, flanked by Anderson Cooper, asked Jenner about 2021’s hottest headline-stealing couple, the 66-year-old momager was nearing the end of her segment.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, of course.

“Everyone is talking about Kim [Kardashian’s] new relationship with Pete Davidson,” says one source.

Have you spent any time with them? How are they as a couple?” Cooper interjected and jokingly chided Cohen before Jenner even had a chance to stall.

“You’re always digging, Andy,” Cooper observed, and Cohen replied, “Yes, I am.”

“Stormi, you’ve hit the nail on the head!…

During a conversation with @AndersonCooper and @Andy Cohen, @KrisJenner welcomes her granddaughter Stormi Webster’s distraction.

And then, as if on cue, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s adorable 3-year-old daughter dashed into the room, interrupting the interview.

Jenner thanked Webster for helping her avoid the Kim-Pete question by sitting on her lap.

Jenner remarked, “Nice distraction.”

“Excellent.

The interview ended there, but not before Cohen complimented Jenner on her appearance, which he described as “a million bucks as always.”

Davidson spent New Year’s Eve in Miami, where he co-hosted the NBC special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Miley Cyrus.

Kim is believed to have celebrated the New Year with the rest of her family in Los Angeles.

Kim and Pete sparked romance rumors shortly after her appearance on Saturday Night Live, just in time for Halloween, when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm, where they were joined by Kourtney Kardashian, her fiancé, Travis Barker, and a few other friends.

They’ve been practically inseparable since, spending time together in Staten Island, New York City, and beyond.

