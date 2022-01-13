What is Kris Jenner’s tattoo count?

How many tattoos does Kris Jenner have?

After marrying OJ Simpson’s friend and defense attorney, Robert Kardashian, Kris Jenner rose to prominence as an American socialite.

She went on to star in a number of television shows and start a number of businesses since then.

She’s acquired a few tattoos along the way.

As of January 2022, Kris Jenner has just one tattoo.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2021, Kim Kardashian revealed that she and her daughter, Khloé Kardashian, have matching tattoos.

While they were playing “Never Have My Kids Ever,” Ellen asked Kris, “Have my kids ever gotten matching tattoos?”

She later responded, “But with me.”

It’s a hybrid of myself and Khloé.”

When Ellen inquired about Kris’ tattoos on her buttocks, Kris revealed where they were located.

The narrator states, “It’s on my booty.”

“Back there,” she said, giggling.

The narrator says, “It’s way back there.”

There’s no way of knowing if she has any more.

Kris Jenner-Kardashian isn’t the only Jenner-Kardashian with ink.

Khloé has a lot of tattoos, but she’s also had a lot of them removed over the years.

The actress allegedly got a “tramp stamp” with her friend Nicole Richie when she was 16, but it was later removed.

She also had “Daddy” in cursive inked on her wrist as a tribute to her late father Robert, but she had it removed in 2015 and replaced it with the phrase “I love you” written in Robert’s handwriting.

Kendall Jenner is another member with a sizable tattoo collection.

One of her first tattoos was a white dot on her right hand’s middle finger, which she followed up with a matching broken heart tattoo inside her left finger with Hailey Bieber in 2015.

Kendall also got the word “meow” tattooed on the inside of her bottom lip during a wild night out in July 2016.

Kylie Jenner has several tattoos, including one above her booty that says “Sanity,” which she later changed to “Before Sanity,” and a red heart on her upper arm.

In 2017, Kylie got the letter “T” tattooed on her ankle in honor of her ex-boyfriend Tyga, but after their breakup, she changed it to “LA” in cursive.

As the Kardashian family’s manager, Kris has amassed a sizable fortune.

As of January 2022, she is said to have a net worth of (dollar)170 million, with an annual salary of…

