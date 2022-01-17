Kris Jenner is being chastised by Kardashian fans for posting an ‘unfiltered’ photo of Kim and Chicago in a birthday tribute and then deleting it.

Kris Jenner is being chastised by Kardashian fans for posting then deleting an ‘unfiltered’ photo of Kim and Chicago in a birthday tribute.

Kris Jenner has been chastised by Kim and Chicago fans for posting – and then deleting – an ‘unfiltered’ photo of the couple.

It happened as the proud Grandma paid tribute to Chicago, who celebrated his fourth birthday this past weekend.

Kris, 66, was seen hugging her grandchild and daughter, Kim, 41, in the throwback photo.

It was captioned: “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!!” alongside a variety of cute pictures of Chicago.

“You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face, the sweetest little voice, and your precious laughter brightens everyone’s day!”

“I can’t believe you’re four years old!” “You are such an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, cousin, and niece!”

“Every single day,” Kris continued, “you bring us so much joy and happiness.”

Chi Chi, I adore you!!! Have the most magical day!!!”

“I’m surprised KJ got away with posting this (seemingly) unfiltered pic they both still look great tho,” eagle-eyed fans on Reddit commented.

“Sheesh, you can really tell a difference,” another wrote.

Nonetheless, they look fantastic.”

“It doesn’t appear that her bra fits her.

“Is the strap supposed to be that high on her back?” one of them inquired.

“I think it’s still filtered, just not as filtered as we usually see,” a fourth said.

I believe Kim dislikes having her children filtered, but I could be wrong.”

“Omg she took this down! It’s not posted anymore,” one fan observed.

The family celebrated Chicago’s birthday with a joint party with her cousin Stormi at Kylie Jenner’s house, and Kris’ potential faux pas comes as the family celebrates Chicago’s birthday.

However, there was controversy when Kanye West claimed that his ex-wife failed to inform him of the location of Chicago’s birthday party.

Kanye arrived at the original party after a scathing Instagram Live rant against his estranged wife and her family, in which he claimed she “wouldn’t tell him the address” of the bash just hours before it began.

“I did done call Kim, texted nannies,” he said, tears streaming down his face.

He asked Khloe [Kardashian], “I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson].”

“No one is going to give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now, and she’ll remember that I wasn’t there.”

“My entire schedule revolves around me being able to take my children to school, being there for them, and ensuring that I am present in their lives.”

“That’s the whole point of having money,” says the narrator.

There are numerous people in this situation who…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.