Kris Jenner is being slammed by Kardashian fans for posing inside Walmart after flaunting a (dollar)100,000 crocodile Hermes Birkin bag.

Kris Jenner’s (dollar)100K crocodile Hermes Birkin bag was slammed as fake by KARDASHIAN fans after she posed inside a Walmart.

On Thursday, the 66-year-old posted new photos and videos from inside a Walmart.

Kris recently shared a photo of herself posing in front of a display for her brand Safely on Instagram.

She stood inside the store wearing a green suit jacket and matching pants.

The star was photographed with Emma Grede in a subsequent photo, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum ended the slideshow with a photo of herself outside of Walmart.

“I am so excited to announce that @GetSafely is now in @walmart!!” Kris wrote alongside the photos.

“Upgrade your clean routine with plant-based formulas that actually work… free of dyes, parabens, and sulfates, and these products smell incredible!!”

“Safely was made to clean in a unique way.”

In an Instagram Story video, the Kardashian matriarch continued to promote the brand, explaining that it is now sold at 1,700 Walmart locations.

Kris posted the photos just a few months after being photographed with a Hermès Black Crocodile Birkin Bag worth up to $100,000.

She wore the pricey bag on a date with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 41, in December.

Fans rushed to the comments section shortly after Kris posted the photos, calling her “fake” for showing up at a Walmart when she is known for flaunting her wealth.

“Let’s be real… you’ve never been to Walmart,” one person wrote.

“Be honest, when was the last time you walked into a Walmart?” someone else asked.

“They probably shut down the entire Walmart for this moment,” a third added.

“I think it’s a green screen,” one fan joked.

Another person inquired if this was Kris’ “first time in a Walmart.”

Just days after her youngest daughter, Kylie, gave birth to her second child, Kris announced the brand would be sold at Walmart.

The 24-year-old and her 30-year-old boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed a baby boy on February 2nd, 2022.

Stormi, the couple’s oldest daughter, was seen holding the newborn’s hand in an Instagram post.

“Angel Pie,” the excited grandma wrote in the comments section after Kylie made the announcement.