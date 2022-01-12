Kris Jenner is reportedly in talks to settle a lawsuit with an ex-bodyguard who claims she groped his crotch while he was working for the Kardashians.

Kris Jenner is reportedly in talks to settle his lawsuit with an ex-bodyguard who claims she groped his crotch while he was working for the Kardashians.

After he claimed she “groped his crotch,” Kris Jenner and her alleged victim agreed to settle their differences through “private arbitration.”

Her former bodyguard accused the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and battery.

In a court hearing in Los Angeles last week, Kris, 66, and her accuser, Marc McWilliams, 45, agreed to take their case to “private arbitration,” which means the matter will be resolved behind closed doors.

In a series of scathing allegations, the ex-bodyguard, who worked for the famous family from 2017 to 2019, claimed the motherager sexually harassed him and “groped his crotch.”

According to court documents obtained by the DailyMail, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Armen Tamzarian ruled that both parties have exactly one year to find an arbitrator who will examine both sides’ arguments and decide on a settlement or agreement.

After first suing the family matriarch for (dollar)3 million in 2020, neither Kris nor Marc were present in court for the hearing.

She grabbed his butt, exposed herself to him, and then fired him when he refused her advances, according to the rapper-turned-bodyguard.

Marc then went on to say that Kris “sexually assaulted him” while they were out in her luxury Bentley in February of last year.

The former employee of the TV star recalled the specific incident on October 22, 2017, when the mother of six told him she wanted to go out in her Bentley and told him to sit in the front passenger seat.

“She began making flirtatious and overtly sexual comments to the plaintiff (McWilliams),” according to court documents.

“Without warning, Jenner placed her right hand on the inside of McWilliams’ upper left thigh and groin area in a sexually offensive manner.”

“She then caressed McWilliams while moving her right hand up the upper, inner left thigh and groin.”

“McWilliams was shocked and offended by Jenner’s uninvited and overtly sexual contact, and she tried to shift away from her groping,” the allegations continued.

Jenner’s right hand came into contact with McWilliams’ inner groin and genital area as he moved his body away from the offensive sexual contact.

Marc went on to say that Kris’s “outrageous and uninvited” actions left him “emotionally distressed,” and that he “at no time consented” to them.

According to the ex-Kardashian employee, he was subjected to “racial discrimination,” which included “pervasive and cruel mockery, harassment, belittling, and otherwise humiliating mistreatment by defendants due to (his) race.”

After being fired from Kris’s company, he went to work for her oldest daughter, Kourtney, until September…

