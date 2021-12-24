Kris Jenner just released a cover of “Jingle Bells” that you can listen to here.

Listen to Kris Jenner’s rendition of “Jingle Bells” below.

On Christmas Eve, Kris Jenner released her own version of “Jingle Bells,” brightening people’s spirits.

Continue reading to hear the track, which also features Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

Kris Jenner is a mother, a reality television star, and a singer.

On December 1, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gifted fans with her own cover of “Jingle Bells,” which she recorded herself.

24th.

Kris asks, “Can we start over and go a little faster?” before bursting into song and rocking out to the classic holiday tune.

She wasn’t the only member of her famous family to appear on the recording.

The event was also attended by Kourtney Kardashian and her blink-182 fiancé Travis Barker.

“A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen @krisjenner, me on the jingle bells, and of course @travisbarker on the drums,” the Poosh founder wrote on Instagram Stories.

Kris was photographed in a sparkly red gown in front of the fireplace, stockings hung on the mantel, for the cover art.

Her loved ones seemed to enjoy the performance as well.

“There’s a new Christmas legend in town!” as Khloe Kardashian put it.

Kris’ musical performance should, of course, come as no surprise to her fans.

Kris loves a good karaoke night and even made a cameo in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video. Not to mention, she adores this time of year.

She told People in 2019: “I get so excited for the holidays.”

“I’m ecstatic about life in general, about my daughters and son, and about watching my grandchildren grow.”

“Wow, that was a lot of fun!”

Listen to a sample of the song on Spotify.

