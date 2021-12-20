Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian’s mother, is ‘OBSESSED’ with Pete Davidson, as the star spends ‘hours’ with his mother Amy.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian’s mother, is ‘OBSESSED’ with Pete Davidson, who spends ‘hours’ with his boyfriend’s mother Amy.

The families of KIM Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson are said to get along swimmingly.

Kris Jenner, the KUWTK star’s mother, is said to be “obsessed” with the SNL comedian and would “love” to spend time with him on vacation.

“She’s super excited to have him around, and Kris is already obsessed with him,” a source told E! News.

“Pete is a favorite of the entire family, and we’d love to spend the holidays with him.”

“Kim and Pete have a lot of upcoming plans, and things are going really well,” the insider continued.

She’s even considering going to Miami for New Year’s Eve to cheer him on.

He’s told her that he’d love for her to attend.”

Pete and Kris have gotten along so well that he recently celebrated his 28th birthday at Kris’ (dollar)12 million Palm Springs mansion with the manager, Kim, and Flavor Flav.

Kim is said to be bonding with Pete’s mother Amy and younger sister Casey, 23, in a similar way.

According to a source, the 41-year-old spent “several hours” with Pete’s family and it “went really well.”

Kim has reportedly invited both Pete, 28, and her ex-boyfriend Kanye West, 44, to her mother’s annual Christmas Eve bash.

Kanye was “furious” when he found out that Pete was invited to Kris’s party, The Sun exclusively revealed earlier this month.

“Kim’s plan was to invite Pete to the family Christmas Eve bash,” a source told The Sun.

The source added, however, that the Donda rapper “has other ideas” about how Kim should spend the holiday.

They claimed Kanye was “trying to force him to come” and “trying to stage a ‘Family Christmas.'”

Moreover, the rapper believes that “Pete has no place” at the Kardashians’ annual Christmas Eve bash.

“He’s even calling Kris and saying he’s coming to the party because it’s a family occasion,” the source said.

“Kim doesn’t want to upset him, but she also doesn’t want to spend more time with him than she needs to,” the source concluded.

Kim and Pete first became romantically linked in October, when the founder of SKIMS hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live.

After a vacation in Palm Springs last month, they confirmed their relationship by holding hands at the airport.

They were spotted on a sweet movie date together over the weekend before heading to Angelina Jolie’s restaurant in Beverly Hills for dinner and champagne in a “private room.”

