Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker Cover “Jingle Bells” Ahead of Christmas Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker cover “Jingle Bells” ahead of Christmas

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker know how to brighten people’s spirits in the run-up to Christmas with their own version of “Jingle Bells!!!”

Jenner performs her version of James Lord Pierpont’s Christmas classic on the track, which was released on Friday.

The former Blink 182 drummer, of course, played the drums, and Kourtney jingled the bells.

Barker produced the track, which was released by Kravis Records and lasted one minute and thirty seconds.

Jenner is the composer, lyricist, writer, and original author of the song.

Kourtney shared a link to listen to the song on her Instagram Story.

“A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen @krisjenner, me on the jingle bells, and of course @travis barker on the drums,” she wrote in the caption.

“A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year and this honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do!! Thank you @travisbarker for the memory and fun, and for adding your magical drums, and thank you @kourtneykardashian for your mesmerizing jingle bells!!” Jenner wrote on Instagram.

“God I love you @krisjenner @kourtneykardash @travisbarker for making this happen,” Khloe Kardashian said on her Instagram Story. Kim Kardashian shared a screenshot of the track’s album cover, which features a throwback photo of the momager wearing a red dress and posing in front of a red-brick chimney and a couple of stockings.

Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) shared a post.

Fans reacted positively to the upbeat track, with Kourtney re-posting several Instagram Stories, including one from a fan who said, “On repeat for the next 47 hours.”

Jenner has previously moonlighted as a full-fledged singer, as true Kardashians fans are aware.

Jenner released “I Like My Friends” in 1985, set to Randy Newman’s “I Love LA.”

The release of the Christmas song follows a TMZ report that the Kardashian Christmas Eve bash is being scaled back due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

On Instagram, see this photo.

Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) shared a post.

On Instagram, see this photo.

Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) shared a post on Instagram.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Cover ‘Jingle Bells’ Ahead of Christmas