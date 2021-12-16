Kris Jenner, Kyle Richards, Mindy Kaling, Kristen Bell, and Other Celebrities Share Their Favorite Candles

Candles aren’t just for you.

Many celebrities, including Kris Jenner, Kyle Richards, Mindy Kaling, Kristen Bell, and JoJo Fletcher, agree.

We adore these items, and we hope you will as well.

We may receive a small portion of the revenue from your purchases because E! has affiliate relationships.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items, and the prices are correct at the time of publication.

Your favorite candle is one of the best ways to create a good vibe.

Candles can elevate any situation and set the perfect mood, whether you’re working from home, hosting an event, enjoying a date night, or celebrating a holiday.

You’re not alone if you have a “can’t stop, won’t stop” mentality when it comes to buying candles.

There are a lot of celebrities who like candles.

The stars gave us their top picks throughout the year of 2021.

Continue scrolling to see candles from Kris Jenner, Kyle Richards, JoJo Fletcher, Kathy Hilton, Kylie Jenner, Martha Stewart, Mindy Kaling, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lauren Conrad, Nicky Hilton, Meagan Good, Margaret Josephs, Jade Roper Tolbert, Alicia Keys, Brad Goreski, Kristen Bell, Naomi Osaka, and Lana Condor.

“I get so excited for the holidays because I know it’s candle season.”

I’m a candle aficionado, and this pine tree scent is one of my favorites.

This is what I imagine the North Pole to smell like if you want your house to smell like it.

Actually, it could be better.

JoJo Fletcher included it in her holiday home essentials list because “it comes in this really beautiful green and it smells beautiful.”

“This candle is the same scent and is just cute to kind of layer together with the green candles,” JoJo Fletcher said, recommending it.

“I love this candle and it’s perfect for the holiday season,” Kris Jenner told E! News about the candle she chose for her holiday gift guide.

Amazon customers have given the candle 1,900 (or more) five-star reviews.

Hand-poured soy wax is used to create this Warm and Cozy Candle.

Pine, orange, cinnamon, and clove are all present in the scent.

This was included in Mindy Kaling’s Amazon picks from small businesses.

There are over 1,000 five-star Amazon reviews for this scent.

Also suggested by Mindy Kaling…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

19 Stars Share Their Favorite Candles: Kris Jenner, Kyle Richards, Mindy Kaling, Kristen Bell and More