Kris Jenner snubs Kim Kardashian and her sisters by calling Jennifer Lawrence her ‘favorite daughter’ on 30th birthday

KRIS Jenner snubbed Kim Kardashian and the rest of her famous sisters by wishing her “favorite daughter” Jennifer Lawrence a happy 30th birthday.

The 64-year-old KUWTK star celebrated the Oscar winner’s big day by gushing about how she is the “most amazing” person alongside a slideshow of intimate throwbacks.

In the first hilarious snapshot, Jennifer and Kris looked stunned as they were caught in the act while jokingly laying in bed.

“Happy birthday Jen,” she said of the cozy picture.

The faux mother-daughter pair kissed each other on the cheek as they were glammed-up in gowns at a formal event.

Her caption continued: “You are the most amazing girlfriend, wife, daughter and my favorite daughter today!!!!!

“Thank you for your friendship, love, and so much laughter my sides hurt,” she gushed.

“I love you so much!!” The mom-of-six concluded with the hashtags #love #family #memories and #friendship.

The message seemed to be a snub to the reality TV mogul’s five daughters – Kim, 39, Kourtney, 41, and Khloe Kardashian, 36, – along with Kendall, 24, and Kylie Jenner.

Other memories she shared with fans include drinking glasses of wine during a late-night karaoke session and a selfie taken at Kris’ Calabasas mansion.

The pair’s special friendship has been displayed over the years after the Joy actress publicly claimed she was a huge KUWTK fan multiple times.

Due to Jennifer’s “love” for the Kardashians series, Kris agreed to surprise the star during a past birthday a few years back.

“When I walked out with this cake she was so excited and so excited to see me, and then we had this little texting friendship from then on.

“It was fun. She’s such a great girl,” the executive producer said of their speedy friendship.

In 2017, J-Law famously revealed she once ended up “naked” in Kris’ closet after a night of drinking.

As the Hunger Games actress guest-hosted an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, she interviewed Kim.

She told the SKIMS founder about a wild night of drinking after a dinner party hosted by Kris.

“I drank five martinis and wound up naked in her closet, I’m dead serious,” she said as Kim laughed.

Jennifer later gushed that the night “was everything I could’ve ever dreamed of.”

Several weeks later, Kris offered further insight to the evening as she opened up about the incident on Steve Harvey’s talk show.

“She had some time off and I invited her over for dinner. We started having a few cocktails and we were having so much fun.

“And so you know, as girls do when they all get together, we ended up in my closet – looking at clothes and some stuff and she started trying some stuff on.”

Kris even attended Jennifer’s intimate Rhode Island wedding to husband Cooke Maroney in October 2019.