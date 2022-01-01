Kris Jenner uses Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi to deflect questions about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Not so fast, Andy! With the help of Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Kris Jenner was able to avoid answering a question about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

On Friday, December 31, the 66-year-old momager appeared virtually on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

“Everyone is talking about Kim and Pete Davidson’s new relationship.

“Have you spent any time with them? How are they as a couple?” the 53-year-old host of Watch What Happens Live asked.

Stormi, 3, appeared after Cooper, 54, joked that his friend is “always digging.”

Cooper said, “You have a visitor.”

Kris replied, “I know, that’s Stormi,” referring to the pregnant Kylie, 24, and Travis Scott’s daughter.

“Hey, Stormi,” I say.

You can take a seat right here.

Stormi, you timed it perfectly.

It’s ideal.

“Exactly when I needed it.”

Davidson, 28, was cohosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Miley Cyrus on NBC when Kris mentioned that she was going to bed at 9 p.m. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum signed off before answering Cohen’s question.

During a conversation with @AndersonCooper and @Andy Cohen, @KrisJenner welcomes granddaughter Stormi Webster’s distraction, saying, “Good timing Stormi!… Right on cue.”

HjjPzx0nMB (hashtag)CNNNYEpic.twitter.comHjjPzx0nMB (hashtag)CNNNYEpic.twitter.com (hashtag)CNN

January 1, 2022 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360)

Kris Jenner Dodges Question About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson With the Help of Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi