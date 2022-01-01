Kris Jenner ‘uses Kylie’s daughter Stormi’ to deflect Andy Cohen’s question about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance.’

Kris Jenner appeared to be about to break her silence on her daughter Kim Kardashian’s new romance with Pete Davidson when little Stormi saved the day.

Momager Kris appeared via videophone from her home on Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s New Year’s Eve special.

Andy asked her how she felt about the two of them as a couple, but Kylie’s daughter interrupted the interview before she could respond.

“That’s Stormi, the little one,” Kris told the hosts.

“Stormi!” exclaims the narrator.

After that, the three-year-old climbed into her grandmother’s lap and acted silly for the camera.

Kris realized the photo bomb was exactly what she needed to get away from the question as she grinned and laughed.

As the toddler bounced around, Kris joked, “Nice distraction! Good timing, Stormi.”

“It’s perfect.

“Exactly when I needed it.”

As a result, the interview’s time limit expired, and Kris was unable to express her thoughts.

While Kris eluded questions, other sources claim that Kim and Pete’s relationship is “going fantastically.”

Kim and Pete grew closer during their holiday stay in Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was said to have had lunch with the comedian at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

They were also recently seen at the movies in Staten Island, demonstrating that she is ready to move on from her ex-husband, Kanye West, 44.

She’s been invited to celebrate New Year’s Eve with him in Miami.

According to a HollywoodLife source:

“As New Year’s Eve approaches, he’s already asked Kim to join him in Miami, and it’s not impossible that they’ll show up together as the ball drops on the special.

“He’s leaving it up to her whether she wants to join or not; the invitation has been extended.”

Meanwhile, Momager Kris is reminiscing about other significant events from the previous year, writing on Instagram, “As we enter a new year, I reflect on everything we have celebrated as a family this past year, as well as the challenges we have faced.”

“It’s no coincidence that my most popular Instagram posts in 2021 are about celebrations… birthdays for my kids, grandkids, Mother’s Day, and, of course, an engagement!”

“I’m reminded that the most important moments in life are the special times we share with each other in celebration of love, life, health, and happiness… the things we can easily take for granted…”

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.