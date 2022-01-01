Kris Jenner was saved from answering a question about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian by Stormi Webster.

Stormi Webster saves Kris Jenner from answering a question about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian in this video.

Stormi Jenner, Kylie Jenner’s daughter, provided a “nice distraction” that allowed Kris Jenner to avoid answering a question about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian in an interview.

Take a look at the video below to see a sweet moment.

Granddaughter, here to save the day!

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner’s 3-year-old daughter, expertly assisted Kris Jenner during a televised New Year’s Eve celebration on Friday, Dec.

Andy Cohen asked Kris about Kim Kardashian’s new romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson during CNN’s countdown to 2022, but the motherager remained tight-lipped.

Andy told Kris, who was Zooming in from home, that “everyone is talking about Kim’s new relationship with Pete Davidson.”

“Have you spent time with them? How do they get along as a couple?”

“I know, he’s always digging,” Kris said in response to co-host Anderson Cooper’s remark about Andy’s “digging.”

Stormi suddenly appeared in the frame.

“Little Stormi,” says the narrator.

Stormi, thank you,” Kris said to her granddaughter.

“Sit right here,” says the narrator.

Kris remarked, “Nice distraction,” as Anderson and Andy waved to Stormi.

Stormi, you’ve hit the nail on the head.

“Perfect! Right on time,” she said, but she didn’t say anything about Kim and Pete’s relationship.

She also talked about her family’s low-key New Year’s Eve plans later in the interview.

“It’s eerily quiet here.”

“It’s just us, just a few of us,” she said, before reflecting on one of Kim’s major accomplishments this year: passing the baby bar exam.

“She was a true inspiration to all of us because she never gave up,” she said.

“I’m very proud of her, and I’m looking forward to seeing what she accomplishes next.”

Here’s a video of Stormi crashing her interview with adoration.

Though Stormi intervened to prevent Kris from expressing her feelings about Pete, E! News has previously reported that the Kardashian-Jenner family is a fan of the comedian.

Last month, a source close to Kim told E! News, “Kris is already obsessed with him.”

“Pete is a favorite of the whole family, and we’d love to spend the holidays with him.”

“Kim and Pete have a lot of upcoming plans, and things are going really well,” the source continued.

Pete’s birthday was celebrated in November at Kris’ Palm Springs home, complete with matching SKIMS pajamas, and Kris and Flavor Flav joined in on the festivities.

After a date night at the movies in Staten Island the following month, Pete teamed up with…

